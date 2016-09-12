MCS holds Parent Ed Night for college-bound students

By
|
Posted on Sep 12 2016

Tag: , , ,

Northern Marianas College Financial Aid officer Daisy Manglona-Propst, far right, facilitates Mount Carmel School’s first Parent Ed Night, which focused on funding a college education. (Contributed Photo)

Mount Carmel School recently held its first Parent Ed Night to help parents of college-bound students prepare for college. This Parent Ed Night featured Northern Marianas College Financial Aid officer Daisy Manglona-Propst, who provided information about funding a college education. Manglona-Propst covered a wide range of resources for parents and students, including federal grants, loans, and scholarships that are available for eligible students.

The Parent Ed Night complements the school’s college-prep curriculum, which also includes a Knights Seminar. A few years ago, the school launched the seminar to help students in the college admissions process, as well as help them learn more about financial literacy, study skills, and work-readiness skills.

School vice principal and Knights Seminar teacher Helene Manning coordinated the event and was very happy with the turnout. According to Manning, “The event went very well, and we even had a parent of a sophomore attend the session.” She added, “Parents were pleased to hear that they could apply for financial aid as early as October and to hear about other scholarships that would be available throughout the year.”

Parents echoed Manning sentiments in surveys completed at the end of the session. One parent wrote, “Let’s have more Parent Ed Nights!” Another parent urged the school to hold Parent Ed nights throughout the year to cover other topics related to college admissions and enrollment.

School president Galvin Deleon Guerrero said that the school will definitely hold more Parent Ed nights. As he put it, “This is just the first of a series of sessions to help our parents and our students prepare for college.” He added, “Mount Carmel School has a very successful track record of our AlumKnights attending some of the world’s best post-secondary institutions, and we want to ensure that all our students not only get into the college of their choice, but are also able to finance that education and fare well academically in college.”

Over the years, graduates of the school have been admitted into New York University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, UC Berkeley, the University of Michigan, the Coast Guard Academy, and the United States Military Academy at West Point. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Leon Guerrero, Velasco honored at national reception

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By
0

NMTI receives clean audit for 2nd straight year

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By
0

MCS holds annual Student Leadership Retreat

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Additional federal support to combat Rapid ‘Ōhiʻa Death announced

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 11, 2016, 9:12 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:21 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune