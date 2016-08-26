MCS prepares to commemorate 15th anniversary of 9/11

Mount Carmel School Student Council vice president Jaqueline P. Doctor prepares order forms for “We Will Never Forget—Field of Heroes” flags. (Contributed Photo)

Although weeks away, Mount Carmel School students have already begun preparing to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. The students are joining forces with other community organizations participating in “We Will Never Forget—Field of Heroes” activities coordinated by the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

Catherine Attao-Toves, a parent of MCS students, reached out to the school on behalf of the foundation, to join the activities. As she said about the activities planned, this will allow everyone “to come together in solidarity to remember those who perished, and to honor our heroes that responded to save many lives during the 9/11 attack and who are still involved in our fight against terrorism.”

For the school’s Student Council officers, who are taking the lead in coordinating student participation in activities, the anniversary hits close to home as all of them were born right before 9/11. As council president Zeno Deleon Guerrero puts it, “This is near and dear to my heart because I have so many family and friends that have served and are currently serving.” He added, “Given how much they’ve sacrificed, we need to show them our support.”

According to council moderator You Jin Jun students will be conducting awareness activities on campus and preparing appreciation gifts and messages for men and women serving in the armed forces. Students will also help set up for and run the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Francisco C. Ada Saipan International Airport field.

