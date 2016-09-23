MCS starts preparations for Cultural Diversity Day

Although CNMI Cultural Diversity Day is weeks away, Mount Carmel School has begun preparing for the event by planning numerous events to commemorate the occasion.

Set for Oct. 7, the day will kick off with a parade showcasing the various cultures of the student body: K-4: Jamaica, K-5: Thailand, 1st: USA, 2nd: China, 3rd: France, 4th: Philippines, 5th: Germany, 6th: FSM, 7th: India, 8th: Japan, 9th: Russia, 10th: Mexico, 11th: CNMI, and 12th: Korea.

The parade will give students the opportunity to wear cultural attire, design banners, and even perform songs, dances, and skits. Later in the day, students will compete in field events and classrooms will host potluck lunches with a wide variety of cultural dishes.

In addition to these activities, the student council will continue with contests it started last year, a class poster contest for grades K to 5, an individual poetry contest for grades 6 to 8, and an individual essay contest for grades 9 to 12.

For student council president, Zeno Deleon Guerrero, it is important to celebrate the school’s and the islands’ diversity. As he put it, “Students are really excited because we mixed things up a bit this year, especially since they get to represent new cultures that we haven’t represented below.”

Coming off the success of the ceremonies for the 15th anniversary of 9/11, Deleon Guerrero also wanted to keep the student body engaged with their community. He added, “We are part of the community so we need to stay in touch with that community, which is part of our bigger island family.” (PR)