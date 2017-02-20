MCS wins mock trial tilt again

The team of Mount Carmel School dominated the 19th CNMI mock trial competition last Thursday and Friday to earn the right to represent the CNMI in the national championships in Hartford, Connecticut in May.

MCS topped Grace Christian Academy, as well as Marianas High School, Saipan Southern High School, Saipan International School, and Tinian Jr. Sr. High School, for the opportunity to represent the islands in the national stage.

The GCA team took second place.

Lawyer Joe Taijeron and MCS president Galvin Deleon Guerrero coached the MCS team.

“We are very humbled. We faced a very good team in the finals and we learned a lot from our opponents from Rota, Tinian, [and Saipan]. I just want to thank our parents for supporting our program and our teachers at MCS for helping us,” said Taijeron.

The mock trial focused on the fictitious case of Kelsey Reed vs. the CNMI. In the case, Reed is charged with two counts of cyberstalking Jamie Alaxanian through a college campus-sponsored chatroom.

GCA, who was defending on behalf of Kelsey Reed, went up against MCS, who was representing the plaintiff.

GCA defense attorney Yu Jin Lee bagged the award of best defense attorney while MCS’ prosecution attorney, Arron Cushing, bagged the best prosecution attorney award.

“I wouldn’t have gotten this award if it wasn’t for my coaches and teammates supporting me,” said Lee, who also received the best defense attorney award.

“The mock trial this year was really fun. I could not have done this without [every single member] of my team, even the junior high and even those that didn’t play in any round at all,” said Cushing, who also received the 2015 best prosecuting attorney award.

GCA attorney coach Brian Flaherty was thankful for the experience the students gained from the competition.

Flaherty said the competition is a good channel for growth and self-confidence in students’ speaking and problem solving skills.

“Seeing the work all of the students have put in up to this point and coming out over the last two days is amazing and is a very wonderful experience for all the students that participated,” he said.

The best prosecution witness award went to Romeo Shrestha of Tinian Jr. Sr. High School, while the best defense witness award went to Justin Ocampo of MCS.

Honorable mentions include the Supreme Court Professionalism Award, which went to Saipan Southern High School.

MCS has already represented the CNMI six times since the CNMI started participating in the mock trial national championships, with this year being the seventh.

MCS won the mock trials in 1999, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016 mock trial national championship.