MCS wins mock trial tilt again

By
|
Posted on Feb 20 2017

Tag: , , ,
The Mount Carmel School team poses for a picture after receiving the first place plaque during Friday’s CNMI mock trial competition at the CNMI Supreme Court. In front row, from left, are MCS president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Joe Taijeron, Charles Brasington, Public School System Associate Commissioner Lynette Villagomez, Chief Justice Alexandro Castro, Justice John Manglona, and Justice Perry Inos. (Erwin Encinares)

The Mount Carmel School team poses for a picture after receiving the first place plaque during Friday’s CNMI mock trial competition at the CNMI Supreme Court. In front row, from left, are MCS president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Joe Taijeron, Charles Brasington, Public School System Associate Commissioner Lynette Villagomez, Chief Justice Alexandro Castro, Justice John Manglona, and Justice Perry Inos. (Erwin Encinares)

The team of Mount Carmel School dominated the 19th CNMI mock trial competition last Thursday and Friday to earn the right to represent the CNMI in the national championships in Hartford, Connecticut in May.

MCS topped Grace Christian Academy, as well as Marianas High School, Saipan Southern High School, Saipan International School, and Tinian Jr. Sr. High School, for the opportunity to represent the islands in the national stage.

The GCA team took second place.

Lawyer Joe Taijeron and MCS president Galvin Deleon Guerrero coached the MCS team.

“We are very humbled. We faced a very good team in the finals and we learned a lot from our opponents from Rota, Tinian, [and Saipan]. I just want to thank our parents for supporting our program and our teachers at MCS for helping us,” said Taijeron.

The mock trial focused on the fictitious case of Kelsey Reed vs. the CNMI. In the case, Reed is charged with two counts of cyberstalking Jamie Alaxanian through a college campus-sponsored chatroom.

GCA, who was defending on behalf of Kelsey Reed, went up against MCS, who was representing the plaintiff.

GCA defense attorney Yu Jin Lee bagged the award of best defense attorney while MCS’ prosecution attorney, Arron Cushing, bagged the best prosecution attorney award.

“I wouldn’t have gotten this award if it wasn’t for my coaches and teammates supporting me,” said Lee, who also received the best defense attorney award.

“The mock trial this year was really fun. I could not have done this without [every single member] of my team, even the junior high and even those that didn’t play in any round at all,” said Cushing, who also received the 2015 best prosecuting attorney award.

GCA attorney coach Brian Flaherty was thankful for the experience the students gained from the competition.

Flaherty said the competition is a good channel for growth and self-confidence in students’ speaking and problem solving skills.

“Seeing the work all of the students have put in up to this point and coming out over the last two days is amazing and is a very wonderful experience for all the students that participated,” he said.

The best prosecution witness award went to Romeo Shrestha of Tinian Jr. Sr. High School, while the best defense witness award went to Justin Ocampo of MCS.

Honorable mentions include the Supreme Court Professionalism Award, which went to Saipan Southern High School.

MCS has already represented the CNMI six times since the CNMI started participating in the mock trial national championships, with this year being the seventh.

MCS won the mock trials in 1999, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016 mock trial national championship.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

Manta Rays, Chamorro Bucks dominate JROTC drill meet

Posted On Feb 20 2017
, By

SHRM meeting speaker to talk of CW program future

Posted On Feb 20 2017
, By

Law mandates Customs’ conduct K-9 unit searches

Posted On Feb 20 2017
, By
0

NMSA head eyes more improvement to facilities

Posted On Feb 20 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 20, 2017

Posted On Feb 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 17, 2017

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Community Briefs - February 15, 2017

Posted On Feb 15 2017

Life and Style

Sunday radio program to feature Marriage Encounter

Posted On Feb 17 2017

NMC features Wonenberg exhibit

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Environment

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Feb 17 2017

High surf and small craft advisories until Saturday

Posted On Feb 16 2017

High surf advisory until Friday

Posted On Feb 15 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GHIS 6th graders shine at NJSDA competition

Posted On Feb 15 2017

HONOR ROLL

Posted On Feb 15 2017

USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Posted On Feb 14 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 19, 2017, 8:42 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:39 PM
sunset: 7:22 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune