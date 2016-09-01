The media’s war of attrition against Trump’s immigration policy

1. “Amnesty” Don
One of the most recent gimmicks of the liberal media striving to paint Trump as a flip-flopper in terms of immigration is the nickname of Amnesty Don. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/08/29/joe-scarborough-has-a-newish-troll-y-nickname-for-donald-trump-amnestydon/#comments on Monday, Aug. 29, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, the Morning Joe “conservative” co-host, went with the flow of the mainstream liberal media and trolled the Republican presidential candidate for allegedly softening his position on deporting some illegal immigrants in a two-hour Fox News Hannity show exclusive, aired on Aug. 23 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cblBRiYQYk and Aug. 24 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7-o9EmLUdg in Austin, Texas: “Think about this, for 14 months, Amnesty Don, and a lot of people are calling him Amnesty Don. People are saying it, they’re calling him Amnesty Don. Amnesty Don, that’s what people are calling him… I’m not calling him that, Amnesty Don. Hashtag #AmnestyDon…” http://www.thewrap.com/morning-joe-mocks-donald-trump-amnesty-don-twitter-loves-it/

He claimed that the moniker—which, in fact, has appeared on Twitter at least as early as July 2015—“is the #1 trending topic on Twitter right now” and that “Twitter Loves It” (as if Twitter’s users were all liberals).

In fact, Scarborough had his cheap shot payback for Trump calling his show “low rated” and “unwatchable” a week before. http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-joe-scarborough-mika-brzezinski-feud-2016-8

2. “Dump Trump”
The relationship between Trump and Scarborough has been having constant ups and downs. With three months before the general elections, Scarborough published an op-ed for The Washington Post, http://www.businessinsider.com/joe-scarborough-republican-party-dump-donald-trump-ticket-2016-8 urging the Republican Party to “dump Donald Trump” as their presidential candidate because of a Trump’s suggestion that gun-rights advocates might try to stop Hillary Clinton from appointing Supreme Court justices (although Trump said later that he was referring to political, not violent, action).

Scarborough likes to present himself as a poster boy for conservatism, giving false credits to his ultra-leftist MSNBC working place in being considered a “news” network. In early 2009, the former Florida Republican representative was asked by his Florida party colleagues to run for the Senate seat vacated by Republican Mel Martinez, but he declined, saying that he can have more influence over public policy as the host of Morning Joethan as a U.S. Senator. http://www.heraldtribune.com/article/20090209/COLUMNIST/902090340/2257/NEWS?Title=Question___Morning_Joe__or_Sen__Joe_l and that was perfectly understandable, since his seven-figure 2007 job, as an MSNBC co-host for his show, had proven to be much more lucrative.http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2012/08/highest-paid-anchors-matt-lauer-anderson-cooper-diane-sawyer/

3. “Mourning” Joe
Trump’s media feuds have been constant during his campaign, and a way to rally voters on his side, particularly in the primary elections. http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/293558-trump-media-feud-moves-from-megyn-kelly-to-morning-joe With less than three months until the general elections, on November 8, some strategists suggest though that these fights with various media personalities and reporters might limit his efforts to expand his brand and reach out to new supporters.

This media’s war of attrition against Trump’s policy of immigration can only help the media ratings which, as Trump put it, are “low”. And, since he has a more interesting and unpredictable personality, compared with Hillary Clinton’s “boring” one, these attacks are constant and totally unsurprising. It is interesting to follow the mainstream liberal media’s tactics in presenting Clinton’s personality and scandals as “boring” in order to take her out from the spotlight. Clinton has not held a formal press conference since December 4, 2015 and she is proverbially known for avoiding questions.

As for Scarborough, maybe a hashtag should be invented for him, too, especially after November 8, when, being confronted with a victorious Donald Trump (repeat after me, Joe: “President Trump!”), he should change his show’s name to “Mourning” Joe.

Tiberiu Dianu (Special to the Saipan Tribune) Author

