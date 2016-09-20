Meeting to highlight coral reef conservation strategies, successes

From Sept. 19 to 24, 2016, the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force will join the governors of Guam and the CNMI and top federal and state leaders to highlight coral reef conservation strategies and successes—including the status of the Micronesia Challenge, watershed restoration projects and climate change adaptation strategies. The task force, co-chaired by the Department of the Interior and the Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), includes leaders from 12 federal agencies, seven U.S. states and territories, and three freely associated states.

Established in 1998 by a Presidential Executive Order, the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force’s mission is to lead, coordinate, and strengthen U.S. government actions to better preserve and protect coral reef ecosystems. The 36th meeting of the task force will explore important activities in the area, including a commitment made by regional leaders to conserve at least 30 percent of the near-shore marine resources and 20 percent of the terrestrial resources across Micronesia by 2020.

The Interior Department and NOAA also expect to announce progress on the CNMI Submerged Lands Transfer on Sept. 22 on Saipan just after the U.S. Coral Task Force Business Meeting Day 1. The submerged lands are among some of the most biologically diverse in the Western Pacific Ocean, with relatively pristine coral reef ecosystems that have been proclaimed objects of scientific interest and reserved for protection as part of the Monument’s Islands Unit by Presidential Proclamation 8335 of Jan. 6, 2009.

Aside from Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo, the meeting will also be attended by Lori Faeth, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Affairs; and Eileen Sobeck, Assistant Administrator for the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Additional high-ranking officials, including federal and state leaders from the Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the states and territories of Florida, Hawaii, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands are also expected to attend.

The meeting starts on Saipan this Thursday, Sept. 22, with the USCRTF Business Meeting Day 1 to address priority threats and innovative solutions at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

It continues in Guam on Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Hyatt Regency in Tumon. The USCRTF Business Meeting Day 2 will have registration required for site visit and local field trip to examine marine and coastal issues.

Please register and review registration requirements at http://marianascoral.org/. (PR)