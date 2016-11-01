‘In Memoriam’ honors WWII civilian deaths

By
|
Posted on Nov 01 2016

Tag: , , ,
Representatives organize wreaths around the list of deceased during the World War II memorial ceremony on Oct. 28, 2016, at the American Memorial Park. (Michael T. Santos)

Representatives organize wreaths around the list of deceased during the World War II memorial ceremony on Oct. 28, 2016, at the American Memorial Park. (Michael T. Santos)

The Marianas Memorial Blessing and Remembrance ceremony to honor the civilians who died during World War II was held at the American Memorial Park last Friday.

The event, which is dubbed the “In Memoriam” celebration, had Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Kaipat Aldan giving remarks to those in attendance.

“This is a great event. …It’s an annual thing that brings together the families of those listed here and it is important to always remember these folks because the freedom we have today is a result of them helping out during the war,” Kaipat said.

This is the second year that Aldan is supporting the event. He said he intends to continue attending as long as he is here in the CNMI.

When asked if other islands such as Rota and Tinian should hold their own memorial service, Aldan said, “I think that question was actually brought up in one committee meeting. I’m not going to say that it would be, in my position, a good idea but I think the best thing we can do is sit together and see how we can work these things out.”

Also in attendance was “In Memoriam” essay writing contest winner Amae Reyes and acting Saipan mayor Antonia M. Tudela, who joined Aldan in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the civilian deaths of the Pacific War in the CNMI.

Light refreshments were served soon after the ceremony. Frankie Eliptico was the master of ceremonies.

Over 900 lives were commemorated during the ceremony, with Saipan Southern High School’s JROTC assisting in the event.

Tudela extended her thanks to the event’s planning committee partners, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, the Veterans Affairs Office, the Carolinian Affairs Office, the Women’s Affairs Office, Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council adviser William Torres, the Office on Aging, Saipan Tribune, Marianas Variety, and the staff in the municipal council for their support.

“Your presence today honors the lives that were lost during this war, and before we leave today, I ask that you continue to remember them and to continue to honor them. Because of your prayers, thoughts, and presence, they shall never be forgotten,” said Tudela.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Michael T. Santos | Reporter

Related Posts

0

‘Caregivers, diabetes prevention are connected’

Posted On Nov 01 2016
, By
0

Anti-drug campaign draws participation of schools

Posted On Nov 01 2016
, By
0

Mitchell keynotes fire chiefs training

Posted On Oct 31 2016
, By
1

UNDETECTED CRIMES

Posted On Oct 31 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Nov. 1, 2016

Posted On Nov 01 2016

Community Briefs - October 25, 2016

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Life and Style

BSI-CSR transforms Aging Office into haunted house

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Rota delegation honors Taimanao for her win

Posted On Oct 27 2016

Catholic faithful celebrate St. Jude fiesta

Posted On Oct 26 2016

Environment

BECQ: Devt on Saipan affects environment

Posted On Oct 28 2016

BECQ, govt agencies collaborate with Legislature on Sugar Dock

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA hosts Japanese exchange students

Posted On Oct 28 2016

‘Rhythms of Grace’ to celebrate 30th year of GCA

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Kagman High report cards out today

Posted On Oct 28 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MTEC visits Tinian Junior Senior High

Posted On Oct 31 2016

Nelson returns to MVA board

Posted On Oct 28 2016

MTEC talks careers at Kagman, Marianas High

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

November 1, 2016, 12:41 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 8:13 PM
sunset: 7:48 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune