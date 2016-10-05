Meteorologist: Soudelor a rare typhoon

By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2016

Tag: , , ,

Typhoons that intensify as they are about to make landfall rarely happen, according to meteorologist Charles “Chip” Guard of the Weather Forecast Office in Guam. He was on Saipan for a media workshop yesterday at the CNMI Homeland Security & Emergency Management Office on Capital Hill.

Guard said that’s what happened when Typhoon Soudelor hit Saipan on Aug. 2 last year that caused major damage to homes and other infrastructures. “Occasionally, you will have storms that would intensify right at your backdoor.”

“You are not going to be as accurate as you like and rarely does the Typhoon Warning Center miss the intensity of the storm by that much. But when they start to rapidly intensify right at your backdoor, that’s where the problem are,” he added.

Guard, a former Joint Typhoon Weather Center director in Hawaii, said it was a good thing that no one died despite Soudelor’s intensity. “It was a welcome news that nobody was killed and only a few were hurt. In essence, the warning system works.”

The same thing happened in Guam back in 1992, he said, when Typhoon Omar intensified as it neared landfall. “Typhoon Omar did the same thing, right in the middle of the night. That’s the problem, a lot of times they happen in the middle of the night and catch people by surprise.”

“A lot of people thought it [Soudelor] was so small. We didn’t realize it was that small. Saipan and Tinian are always in a typhoon warning, they should have been prepared for every typhoon. No question about it, they haven’t seen a strong typhoon like that since Kim in 1986.”

He said that no matter the intensity of a typhoon, everyone should be prepared. “There’s no question [Soudelor] was under forecast in terms of intensity. But it was forecast to be a typhoon. People should have been prepared for a typhoon.”

Guard added that they expect several more storms to pass by the Marianas until December, reminding people to be always prepared. “You have to keep in mind, this is one of the few places in the world where you can have a typhoon any time of the year. We are in a beautiful place but we also have to live with [typhoons].”

Although storm surges also happen here in the Marianas, it is not like that in the mainland. “Sure we also get storm surges but not like in the States where it is more on wave action. Here on Saipan, the east side of the island comes rapidly.”

“Kagman is high enough not to experience it. The west side like in Tanapag, San Roque, and San Antonio have a higher risk. Winds can still regenerate the waves in the lagoon. That’s why hotels are set back to prevent storm surges but you can still get inundation and coastal flooding.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

‘It’s a black eye for NMC’

Posted On Oct 05 2016
, By
0

Heavily Catholic Guam is torn by sex abuse allegations

Posted On Oct 05 2016
, By
0

Bank of Guam is recognized thrice in 10 days

Posted On Oct 04 2016
, By

20-year-old house damaged by Soudelor razed

Posted On Oct 04 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2016, 11:18 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:04 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune