MGNEL outlasts 5-Star in overtime

By
|
Posted on Oct 03 2016

Tag: , , ,

MGNEL Construction’s Don Teregeyo pulls up for a shot against 5-Star Construction’s Zack Babauta, left, and Ariel Cabigting, right, during the fourth quarter of their game in the MIBF outdoor caging last Friday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

MGNEL Construction finally got its first victory in the Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s Inaugural Men’s Outdoor League slipping past 5-Star Construction in overtime, 90-88, last Friday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Ferrick Aguon, who muffed several free throws in regulation, made up for his misses in the closing seconds of the extra period as he hit a split and later banked in a layup that gave MGNEL the insurance basket and their first win after a 0-3 start. 5-Star dropped to a 1-2 card, failing to complete a come-from-behind victory despite overhauling a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

5-Star sent the match in overtime, thanks to Michael Cabanas’ buzzer-beating triple from the right key. The equalizer came after Aguon had a split and gave MGNEL with a precarious 3-point cushion, 76-73, 10 seconds left in regulation. Aguon faltered on his second free throw attempt, while Jorge De Guzman went for the rebound, but could not control the ball, as Jestoni Pineda reached in and successfully stole the possession.

With the clock ticking down, Pineda ran to their frontcourt and seemed ready to fire from downtown, but decided to make an extra pass to Cabanas, who was left open for triple that brought the game into overtime.

In the extra five minutes of play, the game remained close with Don Teregeyo breaking another deadlock with his up-and-under move, 86-84, less than a minute left in the game.

A split free throw from Jeff Munar on the other end kept 5-Star in the game, 85-86, while Cabanas gave up a quick foul on Aguon to stop the clock, which read at 27 seconds.

Aguon hit his first charity, but missed the second. De Guzman tapped the ball out to Teregeyo, who then gave the ball up to Angelo Hernaez at the right sideline. Fortunately, Hernaez was caught stepping on the line, returning the leather to MGNEL. Teregeyo went for the inbound and spotted a cutting Aguon from the left wing for the bucket, increasing MGNEL’s lead to 4, 89-85, 14 seconds left on the clock.

5-Star sued for time and when the game resumed, Hernaez drove strong to the basket and was fouled. He drilled his first free throw, but made an airball in his second attempt, prompting his teammate to give up another foul after MGNEL got the rebound.

R.J. Paragados trooped to the foul line and went 1-for-2, hitting his second charity, 7 seconds remaining in the match. 5-Star called another timeout and Pineda was forced to take a triple at the resumption of the match and missed. Hernaez then got the rebound, but his undergoal stab was block by Paragados.

The ball went to the baseline with 5 seconds left on the clock. MGNEL questioned the remaining seconds, as the clock did not run although table officials pressed it. The referees then cut the time to 3 seconds and MGNEL was awarded possession as the ball hit Hernaez last after the Pagarados’ block. MGNEL went on to milk the clock even before 5-Star managed to give up another foul.

Meanwhile, Saipan Apparel also pulled off a close win over the San Antonio Patriots, 62-59, in last Wednesday’s second game at the San Antonio basketball court.

Saipan Apparel took its second victory in as many games and outclassed the Patriots after knocking in crucial free throws. The winning team scored its last 6 points from the foul line with Jerome Norita making four free throws, while Ed Diaz and Joshua Andrew had one apiece.

The Men’s Outdoor League was played at the Ada Gym last Friday due to rain that made the San Antonio court unplayable.

Friday Game
MGNEL 90 — Aguon 28, Laguindam 15, Teregeyo 18, Tabora 14, Paragados 6, De Guzman 6, Bondoc 4, Isip 2.

5-Star 88 — Munar 34, Cabanas 16, Pineda 15, Hernaez 12, Babauta 9, Estanislao 2.

Scoring by quarters: 21-18, 35-26, 53-55, 76-76, 90-88 (OT).

Wednesday Game
Saipan Apparel 62 — Andrew 17, Norita 12, Diaz 11, Lizama 6, Teregeyo 4, Rangamar 4, Simile 3.

Patriots 59 — Galarse 11, Aranda 10, De Guzman 7, Cadiang 7, Rabasto 7, Kintaro 6, Arciaga 5, Deleon Guerrero 4, Flores 2.

Scoring by quarters: 17-10, 29-21, 43-27, 62-59.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

