MHS, Da’ok Academy tie up with CHCC’s Division of Public Health

Marianas High School and Da’ok Academy will be working in collaboration with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Division of Public Health, HIV/STD Resource & Treatment Program and Maternal and Child Health Bureau Family Planning Program to educate its students in the area of sexually transmitted diseases and family planning services (methods of contraceptives).

This outreach activity supports the CNMI Public School System’s Personal Responsibility Education Program in ensuring that students have access to these important health services. Services include HIV/STD education; counseling and testing; glucose screening; blood pressure screening; and family planning services.

Certified counselors will be available on site to assess at-risk students. This outreach activity will be held at MHS on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday Nov. 3, from 8am to 11:30am and at Da’ok Academy from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.