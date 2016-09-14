MHS welcomes new school year with pep rally

Marianas High School welcomed the new school year with a pep rally last Friday, Sept. 9, with the MHS JROTC Color Guard and MHS Rhythm and Harmony opening the event with the posting of colors and the singing of the U.S. and CNMI national anthems, respectively.

MHS also did an oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed class, club, and student council officers. Superior Court Associate Judge Perry B. Inos administered the oath to the new officers.

MHS principal Cherlyn Cabrera also gave a few words of encouragement for the freshmen and upper class men stating that, “We’re all going to unite as one to make this school year a good one.”

MHS STUCO officers were also present during the event “I look forward to spending a great year with you [MHS] Dolphins” said MHS Student Council president Yuuki Nishida.

Her speech was followed by a series of performances by the MHS Cheerleading Squad, Polksai Chamorro Club, MHS Rhythm and Harmony, freshmen and junior collaboration, Polynesian Club, Filipino Club, sophomore and senior collaboration, and the Refaluwasch Cultural Club.

The students were all hyped up to see their co-Dolphins perform in front of them for the first time this year. The MHS pep rally is always the most anticipated event for the Dolphins due to the excitement that it brings not only for the students who cooperate but for the staff and administration as well. The highlight of the event is always the individual club and class performances.

After the performance, adrenaline was still rushing throughout the crowd, Romolo Orsini, emcee of the occasion, boosted the students’ unwavering energy when they all started chanting “MHS!” Chanting can be heard across the whole campus as all students were engaged throughout the event.

All grade levels at MHS also have their own “hashtags” to be used for social media for all school events this year. For freshmen its #2020Vision; sophomores, #ALM19HTY; juniors, #V18ES; and for class of 2017 seniors, #EL17E.

