Michael A. Jackson wants photos of car excluded at retrial

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2016

Tag: , , ,

Michael Anthony Jackson, a man facing a retrial on charges of kidnapping and raping a then-15-year-old girl on Saipan, wants to exclude in the trial photos of a car that he used when the alleged crime happened.

Jackson, through court-appointed counsel Charles P. Reyes Jr., asked the Superior Court to exclude the photographs of his car from presentation at trial based on the doctrine of the “fruit of the poisonous tree.”

In defendant’s motion to suppress photos filed yesterday in court, Reyes said the photographs of Jackson’s car were taken pursuant to an illegal search based on an invalid search warrant.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho set a hearing on the motion for Oct. 5, 2016 at 9am.

Reyes said that on Oct. 9, 2010, on the same day Jackson was arrested, the Department of Public Safety seized his automobile.

Reyes said four days later, after towing and impounding the vehicle, a police detective prepared a search warrant for the car and had Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo review and sign the warrant.

Police executed the search warrant on Oct. 15, 2010.

Reyes said that in November 2012, the court granted defendant’s motion to suppress, finding that the search warrant was facially invalid for failing to state the items to be seized with particularity and further finding that the facts did not support a good faith exception.

As a result, Reyes said, the court ordered that the government “may not use the items seized pursuant to the vehicle search during its case in chief.”

Reyes said consequently, because of the “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine, it is immaterial that the court’s granted suppression order is only confined to the items seized during the illegal search and to any testimony that may relate to those items during or following the search.

Reyes said any photos obtained “but for” the illegal search also have to be excluded pursuant to the exclusionary rule—that is, unless the government can properly carry its burden to show that an exception actually applies, which it has yet to accomplish to date.

Jackson’s retrial will be on Oct. 11, 2016.

On April 26, 2013, the jury found Jackson guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault in the first degree. Camacho, who decided on the misdemeanor charge, also found the defendant guilty of assault.

On May 15, 2013, Camacho slapped the then-34-year-old Jackson with a maximum jail term of 40 years and six months without possibility of parole.

Jackson then appealed. He asked the CNMI high court to reverse his convictions and remand the matter for a new trial, or in the alternative for re-sentencing.

Last Dec. 30, the CNMI Supreme Court reversed the conviction and remanded Jackson’s case to Superior Court for a new trial.

The justices ruled that Camacho erred in not repeating substantive jury instructions at the close of evidence.

The justices said closing instructions allow the jury to focus on the law, the evidence, and its responsibilities in order to arrive at a proper determination.

Police said the girl was walking along Tun Joaquin Doi Road in Finasisu from an Internet café and was on her way home on Oct. 9, 2010 at about 1am when Jackson forced her into his car, brought her to an open field at the Saipan Airport, and raped her inside his car. He then forced the girl to smoke methamphetamine or “ice.”

The girl later managed to run away, police said.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Hocog proclaims Child Passenger Safety Week

Posted On Sep 21 2016
, By

Judge Camacho denies cop’s motion to postpone trial

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

8th court-appointed counsel for convicted child molester has withdrawn from case

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

2 notorious copper wire thieves arrested again for same charges

Posted On Sep 13 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 21, 2016, 9:25 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:14 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune