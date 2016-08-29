Micronesia chief executives urged to invite air competition, bid all government travels

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag: , , ,
Glenn Wakai

Glenn Wakai

Former KMCV News reporter/anchor turned Hawaii State Senator Glenn Wakai has encouraged five entities in Micronesia, including the CNMI, to come together and put out a bid from airlines all government travel between their islands to significantly reduce airfare price, which he described at present as astonishing.

“Complaining for decades has gotten nowhere and made the airlines rich at the expense of residents,” said Wakai in an interview.

Instead of just accepting the status quo, Wakai said, it’s about time for Micronesian leaders to “play offense.”

The senator came to Saipan two weeks ago with former Honolulu mayor Mufi Hannemann, who is the founder of the Pacific Century Fellows Program and established the PCF CNMI Chapter three years ago. In addition to talking to PCF fellows, Wakai also spoke to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce board of directors about casino growth.

Last year, the Hawaii State senator offered this idea to invite air competition to Palau President Tommy Remengasau by having the chief executives of Palau, CNMI, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of the Marshall Islands sign a memorandum of agreement stating that all government travels between their islands should be put out to bid.

“If you guarantee revenues for an established carrier they would come,” he said.

Wakai said the Request for Proposal could require that all bids have to come in 50 percent below the current regular fares.

Wakai cited an example that his recent eight-hour flight from Honolulu to Saipan cost $1,700.

He said he was on an eight-hour flight on United Airlines from Honolulu to Chicago two weeks before going to Saipan and the cost of airfare was $800.

The senator said United Airlines uses older planes and veteran staff to traverse Micronesia, so customers are not paying for better service.

“It’s disturbing for the consumers. It’s a pot of gold for United,” Wakai said.

Under his proposal, Wakai said, his trip to Saipan two weeks ago should be $850 instead of $1,700.

He said Micronesia chief executives should make it a five-year contract with the chosen airline so it’s worth a new airline’s investment in the region.

The minimum wages for the five entities in Micronesia are $6.05 for the CNMI; $8.25 for Guam; $3.50 for Palau; $2 for RMI; and $1.25 for FSM.

At these wages, Wakai said he believes that 85 percent of off-island travel is funded by the governments or grants.

Wakai noted that there have been attempts to start small airlines to service the region, but they all failed because of the need for an established carrier to compete with Continental/United.

“If any of the chief executives balk at this idea, ask them to share a better plan,” he said.

Wakai described United’s pricing for flights throughout Micronesia as “astonishing.”

“They are making significant profits on the backs of people who are economically challenged,” the senator pointed out.

Wakai is currently the chairman of Hawaii State Senate’s Committee on Economic Development and Technology and vice chairman of the Committee on Health. He is a member of the Committees on Agriculture, Commerce and Consumer Protection, and Higher Education and the Arts.

Wakai is founder of Reach Out Pacific, a Hawaii-based non-profit organization.

In June 2012, the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council presented Wakai with a commemorative resolution for shipping, through Reach Out Program, over $350,000 worth of medical and school supplies to the CNMI for nearly a decade.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Coast Guard to conduct training at W-517

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Torres signs law creating political commission

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

High surf until Tuesday

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

BankGuam Holding Company declares 3rd quarter dividends

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By
  • captain

    Except for the wage mixed up regarding the named areas, and Govt. subsidies it would make sense.
    BUT, due to the fact that this would make sense, it is doubtful if the NMI would get involved due to it would make sense and also it would mean the loss of years of travel miles by all of the politico’s.

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 29, 2016, 2:54 AM
Sunny
Sunny
31°C
real feel: 45°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 2 m/s S
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:31 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune