Military to conduct training at Farallon de Medinilla

ASAN, Guam—The military will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

-Sept. 30 from 6pm to 9:30pm

-Oct. 1 from noon to 9:30pm

-Oct. 3 and 7-9 from midnight to 11:55pm

-Oct. 4 from 8am to 7pm

-Oct. 6 from 8am to 1:30pm

The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators, are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated.

The general location of the training on the island of Farallon de Medinilla will be on a 12-nautical mile radius on all quadrants. Farallon de Medinilla plays a special and unique role in national defense because its location provides frequent access that supports established training requirements. In addition, the air and sea space in the Farallon, located in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, provide sufficient room to conduct the many training profiles required to support aircrew combat readiness requirements.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209.

