Military to conduct training at FDM, W-517

ASAN, Guam—The military will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Sept 17 from 8am to 9:30am

• Sept. 19 from 8:30am to 3pm

• Sept. 20 from 8am to 1pm

• Sept. 23-25 from midnight to 11:59pm

The military will also conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) Sept. 23 from 5 m to noon.

The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots, and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated.

The general location of the training on the island of Farallon de Medinilla will be on a 12-nautical mile radius on all quadrants. Farallon de Medinilla plays a special and unique role in national defense because its location provides frequent access that supports established training requirements. In addition, the air and sea space in the Farallon, located in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, provide sufficient room to conduct the many training profiles required to support aircrew combat readiness requirements.

W-517 is activated south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. All vessels are advised to remain clear of W-517 south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. Santa Rosa Reef and Galvez Bank are open for public use. W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209.