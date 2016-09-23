Military exercises at W-517

The CNMI EOC Warning Point in conjunction with U.S. Naval Forces Marianas (N3) Guam, would like to inform the general public that the U.S. military unit will be conducting military exercises at Warning Area-517 Irregular Poly-Gon South of Guam on Sept. 27 and 28 from 12pm to 6pm on both dates.

The general location of this activity will be at W-517 Irregular Poly-Gon South of Guam comprising southwest into international waters.

Due to the danger imposed by these activities, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is strongly advising the general public especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators to stay away from these areas during the time and dates indicated.

The cooperation and understanding of the general public is greatly appreciated. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the CNMI EOC Warning point at telephone number (670) 237-8000, VHF MARINE CHNL 16, and HF Single Side Band Radio on 5.205.0 or dial CNMI 211 for this advisory.