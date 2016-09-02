MINA Through The Years

The Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance is commemorating over 10 years of conservation this year. Tonight, Sept 2, MINA will be hosting its annual Green Gala event, which is its signature fundraising event. In addition to grants, MINA relies on the generosity of companies, individuals, and volunteers to continue its important work for the community. To learn more, visit www.minapacific.org or call 233-REEF (7333). Photo shows MINA assisting with the Departments of Land and Natural Resources’ turtle-tagging project.
MINA has worked with numerous community partners for cleanups and other activities.
MINA takes part in the International Coastal Clean Up at northern beaches.
MINA staff participated in the island ecology training with John Furey.
MINA continues to maintain trash and recycle bins across the island.
MINA partnered with Joeten Group of Companies to encourage the use of reusable bags.
MINA partnered with the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Qquality for its Tinian Summer Eco Camp.
MINA partnered with the Division of Fish and Wildlife at the Liberation Day parade.
MINA has partnered with Marianas Tourism Council for outreach to schools.
MINA also was involved in the post-Soudelor cleanup at Tanapag Middle School.