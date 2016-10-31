Mitchell keynotes fire chiefs training

By
|
Posted on Oct 31 2016

Tag: , , ,
U.S. Fire Administrator-Chief Ernest Mitchell Jr., left, and Western Pacific Islands Association of Fire Chiefs president Stanley C. Torres listen to one of the speakers at Wednesday’s kickoff of the three-day 5th Annual WPIAFC’s training forum at Fiesta Resort and Spa’s Hibiscus Hall. (Ferdie de la Torre)

U.S. Fire Administrator-Chief Ernest Mitchell Jr., left, and Western Pacific Islands Association of Fire Chiefs president Stanley C. Torres listen to one of the speakers at Wednesday’s kickoff of the three-day 5th Annual WPIAFC’s training forum at Fiesta Resort and Spa’s Hibiscus Hall. (Ferdie de la Torre)

U.S. Fire Administrator Chief Ernest Mitchell Jr. served as the keynote speaker during the kickoff of the three-day 5th Annual Western Pacific Islands Association of Fire Chiefs Training Forum held Wednesday last week at the Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall.

Mitchell talked largely about the theme of the conference, which is the use of technology especially in training.

Mitchell urged fire chiefs and firefighters to take advantage of all the lessons learned from everyone and incorporate that into their future responses.

He underscored the importance of using data and in making evidence-based decisions.

In an interview, Mitchell said it’s about learning from experiences, from the training, taking advantage of the new technology out there, improving in preparing to respond to fires, increasing firefighters’ safety, and reducing the number of preventable firefighters’ deaths and injuries.

Mitchell, who is based in Washington, D.C., noted that association members are really improving.

“I really like their attitude toward improving and getting better, working together, collaborating, and sharing with each other so they make everybody better and stronger in their response,” he said.

Mitchell said his message to firefighters in the Pacific Islands is to keep doing what they are doing—follow the leadership of the chiefs and the officers.

“What I learned coming up as a firefighter is in order to be a good leader you first have to be a good follower,” he said.

Mitchell said the folks involved here are very much dedicated to serving their communities and saving peoples’ lives, and protecting their own firefighters.

“And so I think that’s just something that all of them have to remember at all times, just keep working together,” he added.

Association president Stanley C. Torres said they are celebrating five years of continuous camaraderie and fellowship among fire services in the Pacific—the CNMI, Guam, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Torres said the uniqueness about their conference is they are able to bring top fire service leaders to come and speak to them and mentor them.

Torres said Mitchell is the fire chief for the U.S.

“In the military he is kind of like our general. He is here. We are honored to have him here talking about safety and training,” Torres said.

He said they are also here to honor and recognize Federal Aviation Administration’s Airports District Office Honolulu manager Ronnie V. Simpson.

Torres said Simpson’s help for the past 15 to 20 years has improved the service of airports throughout Micronesia—Guam, the CNMI, Palau, FSM, and Marshall Islands.

Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Secretary Claudio K. Norita said the International Association of Fire Chiefs in the U.S. mainland has divisions all over. The Western Division just opened up a new subdivision, the Western Pacific Islands Association of Fire Chiefs, which encompasses the CNMI, Guam, Palau, FSM, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

“We have a seat in the international fire division board of directors,” Norita said.

It’s the second time for the CNMI to host the annual association training.

“The association itself is bringing all of our fire chiefs in Micronesia together, discussing about issues that affect our fire service, new training, new equipment, national protocols, how we fight fire, how we deal with fire, and of course leadership and so forth,” Norita said.

He said fire equipment vendors and federal partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Aviation Administration, and Coast Guard are also participating in the training.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

UNDETECTED CRIMES

Posted On Oct 31 2016
, By
0

World War II fallen honored at Sugar King Park ceremony

Posted On Oct 31 2016
, By

‘Lee Pan’ calls for stricter laws vs vandalism

Posted On Oct 31 2016
, By
0

Artificial turf on Saipan a first for Japanese firm

Posted On Oct 31 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 25, 2016

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

Life and Style

BSI-CSR transforms Aging Office into haunted house

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Rota delegation honors Taimanao for her win

Posted On Oct 27 2016

Catholic faithful celebrate St. Jude fiesta

Posted On Oct 26 2016

Environment

BECQ: Devt on Saipan affects environment

Posted On Oct 28 2016

BECQ, govt agencies collaborate with Legislature on Sugar Dock

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA hosts Japanese exchange students

Posted On Oct 28 2016

‘Rhythms of Grace’ to celebrate 30th year of GCA

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Kagman High report cards out today

Posted On Oct 28 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MTEC visits Tinian Junior Senior High

Posted On Oct 31 2016

Nelson returns to MVA board

Posted On Oct 28 2016

MTEC talks careers at Kagman, Marianas High

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 30, 2016, 10:28 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 10 m/s E
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:13 PM
sunset: 7:49 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune