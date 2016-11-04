MOA aims to establish NMI liaison office in Adelup

“I have long wanted to strengthen political ties with our CNMI brothers and sisters. CNMI Gov. Torres and I agree to look at ways we may jointly shape regional policy and share resources.”—Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo, Guam

“Guam and the CNMI have strong historical and familial ties. Guam’s Gov. Calvo and I commit to strengthening those ties for future generations.”—Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, CNMI

The offices of Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo and CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres jointly announced yesterday that an agreement to strengthen Guam-CNMI governmental partnerships, regional policy, and joint-resource utilization is underway.

A draft memorandum of agreement stipulates that the government of Guam and the CNMI government “commit to working in good faith in areas of regional policy, joint-resource utilization, toward the development of economic linkages and community outreach.”

In addition to continuing partnerships in times of natural disaster, the agreement enables both governments to work toward the placement and coordination of a CNMI liaison and medical referral office to be located in Adelup with a point of contact assigned to facilitate open communication between the two governments.

The effort is led by Wil Castro, director, Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans, and co-led by press secretary Ivan A. Blanco.

“This is important for the Marianas politically, culturally, and economically. The only thing separating our communities that we can’t change is the body of water between our islands; everything else is negotiable if the political will exists. I’m glad that governors Calvo and Torres are empowering their team to bring us closer together,” said Castro.

Blanco is assisting Torres in identifying issues of mutual interest as it pertains to regional policy, logistics, and planning between both governments.

“This is smart policy. It’s economically efficient and socially responsible. Thanks to Guam’s offer to open the office in Adelup we may make better use of those scarce resources on things other than rent,” said Blanco.

Both Calvo and Torres acknowledge that hosting the Guam Community Affairs Office alongside the CNMI Liaison and Medical Referral Office in Adelup will forge a stronger dialogue on how to assist families in transition for work, education, medical attention, or extended recreation.

“Improving public services and identifying solutions that will make a positive impact on our citizens is a priority. Doing this as efficiently as possible, especially in terms of our healthcare system is an opportunity to build partnerships and our region. I extend my gratitude to Gov. Calvo for his assistance and look forward to solidifying regional policies and practices as we move forward,” Torres said.

The formal signing of the memorandum is set to take place later this year.