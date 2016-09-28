Mother testifies in trial of ex-firefighter who allegedly sexually abused her minor daughter

A mother testified yesterday that she was shocked, scared, and confused after her minor daughter told her that she was sexually abused by former firefighter Jergerson Techur Koshiba at a residence in Navy Hill.

The jury trial of Koshiba will continue today, Wednesday, 9:30am at the Superior Court. Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo is presiding over the trial that commenced on Monday.

Assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub, counsel for the government, is expected to call the alleged victim to the witness stand today, Wednesday. AAG Shannon Foley is assisting Weintraub in the trial.

The mother testified that she was sleeping in the house when her daughter woke her up and told her that Koshiba touched her private parts.

The mother said she let her daughter sleep beside her as she (mother) went back to sleep.

She said the following morning, she woke her daughter up and asked her about the incident. She said her daughter was scared and was grabbing her legs.

The mother said she brought her daughter to the house of her sister. She said she told her sister about what happened.

The mother said later that day it was agreed by some family members to call the police.

The mother also stated that prior to the incident, there was a birthday celebration at the house and there was a drinking session.

During cross-examination by defense attorney Joaquin Torres, the mother said she was not mad at Koshiba.

Torres asked the mother that according to her testimony her daughter was scared after Koshiba allegedly touched her private parts, yet she was not mad at Koshiba.

The mother replied “no” because she was confused, scared, and shocked at that time.

In the government’s re-direct examination on the mother, Weintraub asked why she was not mad at Koshiba then.

The mother explained that she had to figure out and asked her daughter again because she wanted to make sure that she was telling the truth.

The mother said she believed her daughter.

Asked by Weintraub why she did not immediately call the police, the mother said she was still shocked at that time.

Before the mother’s testimony, the government called to the witness stand police detective Dee Liza S. Udui, who was among the investigators in the case.

Udui arrested Koshiba at night of Feb. 27, 2016 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and disturbing the peace.

Police Detective Vincent Igisaiar stated in his report that preliminary investigation showed that the girl was sleeping on the living room couch when Koshiba allegedly touched her private parts.

The girl was awakened and ran for fear to the bedroom, where her mother was sleeping. The girl told the mother what happened.

Police said there was a party at the house, where a drinking session started Friday at 6pm (Feb. 26) and ended Saturday (Feb. 27) at 12am.