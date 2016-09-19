Motion to modify $50K bail of retiree charged with sexual abuse denied

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Friday denied the defense’s motion to modify the $50,000 cash bail imposed on Manases Masga Manglona Sr., a 63-year-old retiree facing charges that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl on several occasions on Rota.

Camacho found Roman Mendiola Calvo not suitable to serve as a co-third party custodian for Manglona as he has four previous criminal cases for assault and assault and battery.

Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government. Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig served as counsel for Manglona.

Camacho ordered the parties to appear at the arraignment on Sept. 26 at 9am.

Last Tuesday, the judge found probable cause to believe that the crimes of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and one count of disturbing the peace were committed and that Manglona may have committed such offenses.

The judge dismissed the charge of assault and battery. He said assault and battery is a lesser included offense of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

It means that it is not necessary to charge assault and battery, as such offense is already included in the sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree charge.

Rota Police Detective Shaw Clay DLC. Taisacan stated in his report that Department of Public Safety Central received a call last Sept. 6 from a principal of a school on Rota about a sexual abuse of a minor case.

Taisacan said investigation showed that the girl confessed to a teacher that Manglona has been sexually abusing her and that she wants it to stop.