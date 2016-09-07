MPU completes competition in Japan; new champ crowned

The Pacific Ocean Cup 6 has a new champion after formers winners MP United FC and Vivid Blue faltered in their title bids in the weekend tournament held at the Numazu Seibu Grounds in Numazu, Japan.

The championship trophy went to Pure FC after its undefeated record in the round-robin competition. The Pacific Ocean Cup 6 winner shut down Dream FC, 2-0; topped MP United, 9-0; crushed Susono Nishi FC, 5-0; and whipped host Vivid Blue, 9-0. Vivid Blue ended up at second place with its 3-0-1 win-draw-loss record, while Dream (2-0-2) was ranked third and was followed by Susono (1-0-3) and MP United (0-0-4).

Despite rounding out at fifth spot in last weekend’s competition, MP United still has the most titles (2) in the Pacific Ocean Cup. MP United won the Pacific Ocean Cup 2 and 4, while the other champions were Nagaoka SSS (Pacific Ocean Cup 1), Vivid Blue (Pacific Ocean Cup 3), and Paire FC (Pacific Ocean Cup 5).

Meanwhile, MP United’s Jeremiah Hernandez was named among the most valuable players in the short tournament. Joining Hernandez on the MP roster were Richard Steele, Garret Weaver, Fiona Bucalig, Dane Hodges, Richard Castro, Tori Weaver, and Jerrick Quimzon. Gene Weaver was the team’s coach, while Randy Steele and Lisa Castro were the manager and assistant, respectively.

Hernandez received a trophy from the organizer, while each player got certificates of participation. The winning team, on the other hand, was presented with the championship trophy and perpetual plaque where names of the champions are posted.

Vivid Blue hosted Pacific Ocean Cup 6 in celebration of its 10th anniversary.