MTEC readies for its annual school outreach

The Marianas Tourism Education Council will begin its annual fall outreach next month, taking its message of the importance of tourism to students at junior and senior high schools, with plans to continue outreach to elementary schools in the spring.

“The MTEC education outreach will focus on the contribution of tourism to the islands’ economic well-being, with different messages for 5th, 8th, and 10th graders,” said MTEC chair Vicky Benavente. “In particular, MTEC is supporting the growing workforce needs in the community by encouraging high schoolers to consider the various careers in the tourism and hospitality industry. We welcome industry representatives who would like to visit the schools with us next month and share their stories.”

Last year MTEC visited 17 schools on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota in partnership with the Marianas Visitors Authority.

“As a founding member and continued partner of MTEC, the MVA is looking forward to again working closely with MTEC this year on sharing the very important message that ‘Tourism is Everybody’s Business,’” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We have a beautiful island home that hundreds of thousands of people pay to visit every year, and students of all ages can take pride in that and help our economy by being friendly to visitors and keeping the islands clean and attractive.”

Schools interested in having an MTEC presentation may contact MVA Community Projects specialist Ryan Calvo at rcalvo@mymarianas.com or MVA Community Projects assistant Jennalyd Babauta at jbabauta@mymarianas.com or 670.664.3210 to schedule a date.