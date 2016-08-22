MVA agrees on sanctions for tourists violating traffic laws

The Marianas Visitors Authority supports issuing sanctions on tourists who violate the CNMI’s traffic laws following a recent incident that had tourists driving their rental cars to the beach with the vehicles ultimately being stuck on the sand, eventually requiring police assistance.

“Driving on the beach is illegal. Regardless of who drives on to the beach, [he or she] should be sanctioned,” said MVA board chair Marian Aldan-Pierce.

“We think everyone who violates CNMI law should be punished accordingly. It’s the fair thing to do,” agreed Concepcion.

The MVA even stresses that it is the responsibility of car rental companies to educate tourists when it comes to laws in the CNMI. “It is the responsibility of the car rental companies to ensure their customers are aware of the rules of the road,” said Concepcion. “We’ve reached out to our partners in the car rental industry to encourage them to beef up their requirements before renting to foreigners. This is something we’ll continue to do going forward. “

Aldan-Pierce even added that car rental companies should be giving out pamphlets and other reading material for the tourists to learn before renting a car out to them. “They [car rental companies] should have pamphlets that outline what our basic driving laws are. Unfortunately, I do not believe this is being done,” said Aldan-Pierce.

Aldan-Pierce also addresses the possible threats to others that the tourists present. “Tourists who rent cars create potentially dangerous situations because they take selfies as they are driving; they stop in the middle of the road to take photos; when they pull over road shoulders, usually half of the car is still on the road, and the list goes on.”

Not only harmful to the community, the tourists could potentially be driving into turtle nesting grounds, and other ecologically important sites.

Concepcion thinks that even the Saipan Chamber of Commerce should come in to control the tourists’ actions and minimize damage. “Maybe the Chamber of Commerce should get their members involved as well,” said Concepcion. “I think this incident is an important lesson for car rental companies, law enforcement agencies, community members and our partners in the tourism industry. We must work together to tackle the issue before it gets totally out of control.”

Concepcion said that law enforcement officers in the CNMI must look at what neighboring islands are doing to prevent such incidents. “Law enforcers should study what’s being done in Hawaii or Guam or elsewhere in the U.S. to see what they’re doing to enhance traffic laws on transient persons.”

“The MVA offers our full support to the parties involved so we can work together rather than everyone doing something different,” added Concepcion.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

  • Tinalakattne Yantitiyas

    For sure! All agencies private of governmental should collaborate on reigning in tourist violations. And most of all, tourist should be held accountable. We all must buy into this collaboration for the betterment of the CNMI and maximizes enjoyment by our visitors!

  • Tradesman

    Can we address the driving practice of the tour drivers in the SUVs. Excessive speed, parking in the handicap zones.

