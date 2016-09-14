MVA appoints Access Inc. for Japan marketing

AVIAREPS Marketing Garden and Skywalker Communications also appointed
By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Marianas Visitors Authority has hired market research agency Access, Inc. to market the Northern Mariana Islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to Japan beginning next month.

Access Inc. was established in 1984 and is a member of Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), Visit USA-Japan Committee, and Travel Industry Communications Society. Its clients have included Hawaii Tourism Authority, Tourism Massachusetts, Minnesota Office of Tourism, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc., and Dollar Rent-a-Car.

“The Marianas Visitors Authority is pleased to announce that Access, Inc., led by company president Takashi Ichikura, has been selected to represent the MVA in the Japan market effective Oct. 1,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “After careful review and scoring by an eight-member selection committee, Access, Inc. garnered the top position amongst a group of six proposals. We are pleased with the proposal Access, Inc. submitted and are very excited with their marketing and promotional plans for the Japan market. This is an incredibly important market for the Northern Marianas,and we look forward to working with them to revitalize and then stabilize arrivals from Japan.”

Ichikura has also served as executive director of Hawaii Tourism Japan and Account Director at Dentsu, Inc., Japan’s largest advertising and marketing company and the fifth largest branding agency in the world.

Meanwhile, PR and marketing consultancy AVIAREPS Marketing Gardens was selected to continue as the MVA’s representative in Korea, Taiwan, and Russia, while communications agency Skywalker Communications Group will represent the MVA in China.

Each company has developed a country-specific media plan outlining public relations and media activities to expand and stimulate the CNMI’s tourism market over a five-year period. The companies are also responsible to provide timely market information affecting outbound travelers to the CNMI, respond to all in-country inquiries, advise the MVA on the economic condition in each country and its influence on investment and travel to the CNMI, negotiate and coordinate ad placements and familiarization tours, represent the MVA at travel fairs and consumer events, coordinate sales seminars, conduct sales calls and in-house sales presentation with tourism partners, maximize web marketing activities and optimize social media presence, and more.

So far this fiscal year, the Northern Mariana Islands have received 428,225 visitors, a 4-percent increase over the same period last year. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Visitor arrivals to CNMI jump 63 pct in August 2016

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Torres administration comes up with joint typhoon plan

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

SNILD passes bill to rezone districts

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Malakas moves farther away from Marianas, but new tropical depression developing

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2016, 9:14 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:20 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune