MVA brings back X’mas lights

By
|
Posted on Nov 07 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) is bringing back roadside Christmas lights to boost holiday cheer and is inviting businesses and individuals to join the effort.

Illuminated outlines of latte stones and “mwar” (flower head leis) will dot Beach Road beginning in December through Lunar New Year. The MVA is undertaking the project due to the higher number of visitors traveling to the Northern Mariana Islands during the period.

“To add value to our destination during the holiday season, we’re looking forward to stirring up more holiday spirit with new roadside sculptures this year, and we invite interested sponsors to join us,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Unfortunately, the sculptures from prior years are badly damaged due to wear and tear, so we are creating new images of this year, and they will remain on display through Christmas, New Year’s, Russian Christmas, and Lunar New Year.”

For $550, sponsors’ names will be placed at the bottom of each sculpture on a banner. Interested sponsors may contact MVA Product Development manager Tatiana Babauta at tbabauta@mymarianas.com or (670) 664-3218. (MVA)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Flag waving supports anti-drug awareness campaign

Posted On Oct 25 2016
, By

Ruptured main causes water outage

Posted On Oct 24 2016
, By

Govt said to be finalizing public transport system for Saipan

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By
0

Intn’l Festival of Cultures goes vogue

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

November 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Duo brings home $5K in Lose Big, Win Big contest

Posted On Nov 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Nov. 3, 2016

Posted On Nov 03 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Nov. 1, 2016

Posted On Nov 01 2016

Life and Style

JKPL catalogs over 900 new books

Posted On Nov 04 2016

TSL hosts first ‘Running Dead’

Posted On Nov 04 2016

Galit of World Resort is the CNMI’s Next Top Chef

Posted On Nov 04 2016

Environment

4 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Nov 04 2016

Military training at Farallon de Medinilla

Posted On Nov 04 2016

BECQ comes under fire at Rotary meeting

Posted On Nov 02 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Congratulations to GCA NJSDA and NSDA October winners

Posted On Nov 03 2016

GMS’ 6th graders win at thespian competition

Posted On Nov 02 2016

Fernandez eyes overall improvement

Posted On Nov 02 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA’s Tan pushes for enhancement of Rota, Tinian

Posted On Nov 02 2016

MTEC visits Tinian Junior Senior High

Posted On Oct 31 2016

Nelson returns to MVA board

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

November 6, 2016, 8:51 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:15 PM
sunset: 6:46 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune