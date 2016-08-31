MVA FY 2017 membership now open

By
|
Posted on Aug 31 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Marianas Visitors Authority is now accepting returning and new members for Fiscal Year 2017.

Membership is open to all businesses and individuals and is $100 annually. Applications are available at www.mymarianas.com.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of our tourism industry, and we encourage businesses and individuals to stay involved and informed by becoming a member of the Marianas Visitors Authority,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We say ‘Tourism is Everybody’s Business,’ and membership allows individuals from every sector of the community to become more active in our work at the MVA.”

This fiscal year the MVA has gained over 180 members including tour operators, travel

agencies, hotels/motels, restaurants/bars, retail/sales, spas, car rentals, and more.

Membership benefits include: detailed monthly statistics on visitor arrivals; opportunities to advertise products and services through the MVA’s off-shore offices in China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, and Hong Kong and via websites and social media in Chinese, Korea, Japanese, Russian, and English; opportunities to serve on the MVA’s Ad Hoc Committees for China, Korea, Japan, Russia, and Destination Enhancement; voting rights to elect the MVA Board of Directors; access to visitor exit surveys, and more.

Interested individuals can learn more about the MVA by visiting any of their language-specific websites at: mymarianas.cn, mymarianas.co.kr, japan.mymarianas.com, mymarianas.ru, mymarianas.com.tw, or mymarianas.com.

For more information, contact MVA Community Projects coordinator Valencia Tenorio at vtenorio@mymarianas.com or Community Projects assistant Jennalyd Babauta at jbabauta@mymarianas.com or call 1.670.664.3210.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

30 Japanese visitors sign up for Plumeria Swim

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By
0

Beach Road Pathway hit by vandals

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By
0

Ajisen Ramen opens in Garapan

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

Chamolinian, Filipino performances at int’l festival

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2016, 8:53 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune