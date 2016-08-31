MVA FY 2017 membership now open

The Marianas Visitors Authority is now accepting returning and new members for Fiscal Year 2017.

Membership is open to all businesses and individuals and is $100 annually. Applications are available at www.mymarianas.com.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of our tourism industry, and we encourage businesses and individuals to stay involved and informed by becoming a member of the Marianas Visitors Authority,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We say ‘Tourism is Everybody’s Business,’ and membership allows individuals from every sector of the community to become more active in our work at the MVA.”

This fiscal year the MVA has gained over 180 members including tour operators, travel

agencies, hotels/motels, restaurants/bars, retail/sales, spas, car rentals, and more.

Membership benefits include: detailed monthly statistics on visitor arrivals; opportunities to advertise products and services through the MVA’s off-shore offices in China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, and Hong Kong and via websites and social media in Chinese, Korea, Japanese, Russian, and English; opportunities to serve on the MVA’s Ad Hoc Committees for China, Korea, Japan, Russia, and Destination Enhancement; voting rights to elect the MVA Board of Directors; access to visitor exit surveys, and more.

Interested individuals can learn more about the MVA by visiting any of their language-specific websites at: mymarianas.cn, mymarianas.co.kr, japan.mymarianas.com, mymarianas.ru, mymarianas.com.tw, or mymarianas.com.

For more information, contact MVA Community Projects coordinator Valencia Tenorio at vtenorio@mymarianas.com or Community Projects assistant Jennalyd Babauta at jbabauta@mymarianas.com or call 1.670.664.3210.