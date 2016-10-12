MVA joins biggest Japanese travel show

The Marianas Visitors Authority joined representatives of 140 other international countries and regions and 47 prefectures of Japan at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016, Japan’s largest annual travel show, on Sept. 22-25, 2016.

The number of attendees increased 7 percent this year compared to last, exceeding 185,000 attendees. JATA Tourism Expo 2016 was held at Tokyo Big Sight and attracted national tourism agencies, airlines, hotels, travel agencies, cruise companies, other tourism professionals and the traveling public. The MVA joined other exhibitors in providing the latest tourism information to visitors and professional members of the travel trade. This year, over 42,000 attendees joined the event on the travel trade day on Sept. 23, while over 70,000 and 66,800 consumers joined the second and third days of the event, respectively.

“JATA Tourism Expo remains on the top of the MVA’s list of annual marketing shows in Japan, due to its wide popularity with the general public and travel trade representatives,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “This fiscal year, we are looking forward to new strategies for reviving this critical market with the assistance of Access Japan, our new marketing and promotions representatives in Japan.”

At the MVA booth, representatives of the Northern Mariana Islands distributed promotional information, answered questions, and allowed attendees to participate in coconut oil making and crafting.

The event is organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association and Japan Association of Travel Agents The JATA Tourism Expo is internationally recognized as one of the largest travel events in the world and presents Japan as a tourism nation to the world, further developing outbound, inbound, and domestic travel by bringing together the combined strengths of not only the tourism industry but all industries in Japan and its local communities. JATA Tourism Expo provides opportunities for travel professionals to exchange travel information and conduct effective business meetings, while inspiring consumers through the power of travel.

