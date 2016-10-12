MVA joins biggest Japanese travel show

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Marianas Visitors Authority joined representatives of 140 other international countries and regions and 47 prefectures of Japan at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016, Japan’s largest annual travel show, on Sept. 22-25, 2016.

The number of attendees increased 7 percent this year compared to last, exceeding 185,000 attendees. JATA Tourism Expo 2016 was held at Tokyo Big Sight and attracted national tourism agencies, airlines, hotels, travel agencies, cruise companies, other tourism professionals and the traveling public. The MVA joined other exhibitors in providing the latest tourism information to visitors and professional members of the travel trade. This year, over 42,000 attendees joined the event on the travel trade day on Sept. 23, while over 70,000 and 66,800 consumers joined the second and third days of the event, respectively.

“JATA Tourism Expo remains on the top of the MVA’s list of annual marketing shows in Japan, due to its wide popularity with the general public and travel trade representatives,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “This fiscal year, we are looking forward to new strategies for reviving this critical market with the assistance of Access Japan, our new marketing and promotions representatives in Japan.”

At the MVA booth, representatives of the Northern Mariana Islands distributed promotional information, answered questions, and allowed attendees to participate in coconut oil making and crafting.

The event is organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association and Japan Association of Travel Agents The JATA Tourism Expo is internationally recognized as one of the largest travel events in the world and presents Japan as a tourism nation to the world, further developing outbound, inbound, and domestic travel by bringing together the combined strengths of not only the tourism industry but all industries in Japan and its local communities. JATA Tourism Expo provides opportunities for travel professionals to exchange travel information and conduct effective business meetings, while inspiring consumers through the power of travel.

The JATA Tourism Expo 2017 was held from Sept. 21-24, 2016, in Tokyo. (MVA)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

MVA eyes promoting the Northern Islands

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By
0

Soccer team cleans up beaches to support club

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By
3

MVA wants to rekindle Japanese market

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By

MVA: Nearly half of budget is for offshore campaigns

Posted On Oct 06 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 11, 2016, 8:41 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 7:59 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune