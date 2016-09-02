MVA joins Seasons of Life Festival in Khabarovsk

The Marianas Visitors Authority, in cooperation with airline partner Asiana Airlines, participated in the Seasons of Life festival in Khabarovsk, Russia on Aug. 20-21, 2016.

Over 10,000 visitors attended the festival alongside the beautiful scenery of the Amur River, where the MVA and Asiana promoted the Northern Marianas as a tropical getaway directly accessible from the Khabarovsk region via Seoul, Korea.

“Although the Russian economy has negatively affected arrivals to the Northern Marianas from Russia, we still have repeat visitors who have fallen in love with the islands and are still coming,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “At the same time, the connection between Khabarovsk and Seoul on Asiana Airlines has improved and is more convenient. It’s important to maintain our presence in the market for when outbound travel picks up again.”

The MVA distributed information and printed materials, answered questions at their booth, and had hands-on activities. Children made paper kites and airplanes branded with the logos of the MVA and Asiana. In addition, festival-goers made origami airplanes which they were encouraged to attach to a map of Saipan with fond wishes.

On average, visitors to the NMI from the Russian market stay longer and spend more compared to visitors from other markets.