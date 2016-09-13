MVA repairs railings, columns at Mt. Tapochau

The Marianas Visitors Authority finally repaired the railings and columns at Mt. Tapochau last August 2016 to improve visitor safety at the site. Mt. Tapochau is one the most-frequented visitor sites in the Northern Mariana Islands, and its repairs are part of the MVA’s ongoing destination enhancement on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Also part of MVA’s destination enhancement programs include the relighting of the Froilan Tenorio Beach Road Pathway, the Garapan Heritage Trail project that will put up signs in English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese in the tourist area, renovation of the restrooms at Banzai Cliff and the and the Last Command Post, and rehabilitation of signs in Marpi that were either destroyed by Typhoon Soudelor or vandalized.

Paseo de Marianas in Garapan and its surrounding areas are also set for some major facelift as MVA will build an outdoor stage, fix the street lights, install new signs, plant palm trees and flowers, and put lights at the median trees. (PR)