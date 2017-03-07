MVA turns over pathway to DPW

By
|
Posted on Mar 07 2017

With the completion of the relighting of the Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Road Pathway as one of its destination enhancement projects, the Marianas Visitor Authority officially turned over the completed project to the Department of Public Works on March 1, 2017. (MVA)

With the final payment made on the restoration of the Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Road Pathway, the Marianas Visitors Authority has officially returned the pathway to the Department of Public Works.

Since 2015, the MVA has invested over $711,000 toward the restoration of lighting along the popular lagoon pathway, including the installation of new electrical lines and lamp posts.

“It’s been a great partnership with DPW and the contractor to make this project a reality,” said MVA product development manager Tatiana Babauta. “So many residents and visitors are now able to more safely use the pathway in the evening hours, which is just wonderful. And we strongly encourage everyone to take responsibility for the pathway and report vandalism or any other suspicious behavior to the police immediately. Let’s keep the pathway lit!”

The turnover was formalized in a letter this week from MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion to Public Works Secretary James Ada. The project was undertaken by RNV Construction. The Beach Road Pathway project is part of the MVA’s ongoing destination enhancement on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. (MVA)

