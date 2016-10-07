MVA wants to rekindle Japanese market

Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Chris Concepcion talked about rekindling the Japanese tourist market during the Rotary Club of Saipan’s weekly meeting at Hyatt Regency Saipan last Tuesday.

Concepcion shared that MVA is now discussing direct flights with two Japanese airlines, but he declined to name them.

“Without naming any names specifically, we are under discussions with two different airlines, two different low-cost carriers with flights from Japan to Saipan, both direct flights. I don’t expect anything to launch within the next 3-6 months, but hopefully sometime in 2017 is what we’re eyeing, with the goal of having extra flights from Japan.”

Concepcion recognized that the Japanese market itself has shrunk, dealing lasting blows in Guam and Hawaii but not as much for the CNMI.

Concepcion also shared that the MVA is having a hard time attracting new airlines.

“It’s a little tough when the [Commonwealth Ports Authority] is unable to contribute to our efforts. I really think that they should be out there in the forefront attracting airlines. They own the airport, they get the revenue from the airlines, but we’re doing our part and we’re not going to wait for anybody,” he said. “We are going to go out there and attract more airlines and get more business for the CNMI. Japan is definitely on the radar, and we got marching orders from the governor to focus on Japan.”

He said that 30 percent for Japan, 30 percent China, and 30 percent Korea each is the ideal breakdown.

“Our plan is to revitalize numbers and stabilize it going forward, so that we are not too heavily reliant on one market, which is very dangerous on a strategic standpoint. For long-term growth, ideally we would have 30 percent among the Big 3—Korea, China, and Japan—with a 10 percent made up of Russia, Taiwan, and others. That is our goal strategically long term, and Japan is a big part of it.”