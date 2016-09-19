Napu paddlers to test mettle in Micro Cup

By
|
Posted on Sep 19 2016

Tag: , , ,

Napu Outrigger Canoe Club members and officials receive cleaning materials from True Value’s Ray Yumul, standing right, during a donation turnover ceremony last week in Garapan. (Contributed Photo)

The youth paddlers of the Napu Outrigger Canoe Club will be put to a test when they compete in next month’s Micro Cup 2016 in the waters off Meyuns Ramp in Koror, Palau.

Napu Outrigger Canoe Club president Ponce Rasa, in an email to Saipan Tribune last Thursday, said their group will be sending both their girls and boys junior teams for the first time in the Oct. 21 to 23 tournament to see how the club’s young guns will fare against the region’s best. Palau, Guam, and the Federated States of Micronesian are also competing in next month’s event and in the past editions of the Micro Cup, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong also used to send teams to the canoe race contest.

“We want to send our Napu kids down to Palau to expose them to the region’s best paddlers in the junior division. They will have the opportunity to measure up themselves againts the region’s finest,” said Rasa, who believes all the participating teams have chances to win in the Micro Cup.

“Each club puts in the effort to perform at maximum potential and any club has a chance to win at any given time,” the Napu head added.

The Jason Tarkong-coached Napu junior paddling teams are entered in the 500m, 1,500m, and long distance events and they have been training for several months to prepare for the competition.

“Napu Outrigger Club Junior paddlers practice four times a week or every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. MWF start time is by 430pm, while the adults head in at 5:15pm. Saturday starts time is around 8am and training schedule per day does vary. There are times we may deviate from the norm depending on the weather,” Rasa said.

The club head added that they are still finalizing the rosters for the two teams, but each squad will be composed of seven paddlers. Napu teams are hoping to leave Saipan on Oct. 19 to have time to practice at the venue. They are also doing several fundraisers, including coin drives and cars wash.

“We would like to thank the following individuals and groups for their support and generosity: Ray Yumul, True Value Hardware, Best Sunshine International, Triple B Forwarders, McDonalds of Saipan, Saipan Shipping Company, TSL Foundation, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan,” Rasa said.

Yumul and their family’s company True Value donated cleaning materials that Napu used for its car wash fundraiser last Saturday at the Shell gas station in Susupe, while other donors turned in cash and in-kind donations.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

SPC to send 3 squads to Palau for Micro Cup

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Igisomar bats anew for responsible use of marijuana

Posted On Sep 13 2016
, By
0

Lee and company join last ranking event in Fiji

Posted On Aug 10 2016
, By
0

CNMI jr. tennis players leave for Fiji

Posted On Aug 09 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 18, 2016, 9:23 PM
Sunny
Sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:16 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune