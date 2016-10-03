National speaker to address SHRM meeting on Oct. 5

The CNMI Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will be holding a membership meeting on Oct. 5, 2016, from 11:30am to 2:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Giovanni’s. All members of the community are invited to attend. SHRM members are urged to come out and greet our regional director.

As the local chapter of the world’s largest organization for human resource practitioners, the CNMI SHRM holds monthly meetings on topics that will assist the Commonwealth’s HR and management community in keeping abreast of current HR practices and employment law requirements, as well as providing them training on relevant human resource topics.  The CNMI chapter has been active since 1996.

The October SHRM meeting will offer a special opportunity to the community. This month’s speaker, Dianna Gould, SHRM-SCP, CAE, has over 20 years of experience in the human resource profession. Currently she is the field services director for the Pacific West Region for the Society for Human Resource Management. Prior to joining SHRM, she had experience as an HR professional with employers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-up firms. She has worked in the high tech, international export, manufacturing, and the service industry. Gould has been an active member with SHRM since 1991 and has served in a variety of leadership roles during that time.

Gould’s topic at the October meeting will be “Effective Workplace Communication: Promoting Success through a Culture of Trust and Belief.”

The program discusses how SHRM and other research studies indicate that effective workplace communication plays a key role in business success. For HR professionals, the ability to communicate effectively is a critical competency to be able to contribute to that success. In this session, you will learn the benefits of effective workplace communication, strategies for building a culture of trust and belief, the importance of effective communication as an HR competency, and the skills you need to develop to be a proficient communicator.

The attendance fee is $20 for SHRM members and $30 for non-SHRM members.  Please register with Penny Jones by e-mail at penny.jones@hyattsaipan.com or contact Penny or Lany by telephone at 323-5867 or 323-5867.  Seats are limited, but still available.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. The society serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession. For more information about the NMI Chapter, you can visit their website at http://nmichapter.shrm.org. (SHRM)

