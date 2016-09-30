Nat’l Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day proclaimed

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres reads the proclamation of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day with Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog Wednesday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. (Erwin Encinares)

A total of 112 firefighters in the U.S. have died serving the community and protecting people in 2015 alone.

Along with these statistics, firefighters are also in the forefront when it comes to carbon monoxide exposure, heart attack, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, hepatitis B and C, and stress due to the nature of their jobs, according to the document signed by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres proclaiming Oct. 8 as National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day.

Additional statistics provided by the proclamation claims that on a nationwide basis, 683 firefighters have already died from cancer from the 1950s to today.

According to the proclamation, which Torres signed Wednesday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, firefighters are at times harassed, threatened, sworn at, humiliated, and taken for granted. Despite this, firefighters are trained to self-sustain to ensure assistance to public during the time of need.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day was designated by the United States Congress and the President of the United States to be an annual day to honor firefighters and emergency services personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of others and to give importance to the people who put their lives on the line fighting fires in a building, the forest, or a plane.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Must Watch

