Naval Base Guam to suspend trusted traveler program during exercise

Posted on Aug 31 2016

SANTA RITA, Guam—U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) will suspend its Trusted Traveler Program from 3pm to 4pm today, and from 9am to 4pm starting tomorrow until further notice.

The suspension is in conjunction with an ongoing training exercise. NBG along with various Navy first responders is participating in the annual Commander, Naval Installations Command (CNIC) anti-terrorism exercise called Citadel Pacific 2016 (CP16), Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

The exercise involves various training scenarios that replicate real-world events, and is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security forces to respond to threats to installations and units. CP16 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

During CP16, first responders will have to react to a crisis, which may result in elevating the Force Protection Condition (FPCON) of the base. Residents and patrons are advised that during the week the FPCON will change, requiring full ID card checks at the gates. The Trusted Traveler program – a program that authorizes DoD ID card holders to escort guests onto NBG – will be suspended. All vehicle occupants will be required to provide an approved base access credential.

There is the possibility of increased patrols and security activity on and around NBG as a result of this planned exercise. Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. As part of the exercise, the NBG Giant Voice (GV) system will be activated, and residents in surrounding areas of the GV speakers will hear exercise announcements regarding Force Protection Conditions throughout the week.

For more information, contact the Naval Base Guam Public Affairs Office at (671) 339-2664/2663. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

