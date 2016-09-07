Navy, Air Force to conduct training at W-517, FDM

ASAN, Guam—The Navy will conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) during the following dates and times:

• Sept 7 from 8am to 10pm

• Sept. 8 from noon to 10pm

The Air Force and Navy will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Sept. 7 from 8:30am to 7pm

• Sept. 9 from 7:30am to 11pm

• Sept. 10 and 11 from 11am to 11pm

The general public—especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators—are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated.

W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

The general location of the training on the island of Farallon de Medinilla will be on a 10-nautical mile radius on all quadrants. Farallon de Medinilla plays a special and unique role in national defense because its location provides frequent access that supports established training requirements. In addition, the air and sea space in the Farallon, located in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, provide sufficient room to conduct the many training profiles required to support aircrew combat readiness requirements.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209. (PR)