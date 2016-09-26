Navy, Coast Guard to conduct training at W-517

ASAN, Guam (Sept. 23, 2016)—The Navy and Coast Guard will conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) on Sept 27 and 28 from noon to 6pm.

The general public—especially fishermen, commercial pilots, and marine tour operators—are advised to stay clear of the areas during the date and times indicated.

W-517 is activated south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. All vessels are advised to remain clear of W-517 south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. Santa Rosa Reef and Galvez Bank are open for public use. W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209.

