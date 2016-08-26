Need to lose weight?

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

It’s no secret that many of our locals are grossly overweight and need to slim down. It’s not easy to do.

I don’t mean to single out the Chamorro people or other islanders, but if you look around, they are fatter than most others. You rarely see a fat Chinese person, or a Filipino, or even an American (former Attorney General, Edward Buckingham, was an exception).

Being fat wouldn’t be so bad, except that it contributes to a broad spectrum of disease, primarily diabetes, heart disease and (most likely) cancer.

American Samoa takes the prize for the fattest island people, but recent research has shown that people on American Samoa have a “fat gene;” that is, a genetic disposition to becoming obese.

You may remember the wonderful Hawaiian singer, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, who sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World” with his ukulele. He was of American Samoan ancestry.

“Throughout his life, Kamakawiwoʻole was morbidly obese and at one point weighed 757 pounds. He endured several hospitalizations because of health problems caused by his weight. Beset with respiratory, heart, and other medical problems, he died at the age of 38 on June 26, 1997.” (Source: WikiPedia).

Although I know of no locals in the “700 club” many are still fat, and this needs to be addressed. It’s a matter of life and death, truly.

Today I will share with you some tips on how to get rid of the excess baggage, and this will not only improve your overall health, but you will feel better. You’ll have more pep too.

I write this because my deep concern for our beautiful islanders; they are killing themselves by the amount they eat and drink.

Much has been written about the benefits of exercise, and it certainly is beneficial. But it’s not the best way to shed the flab.

Eat less
That’s the secret. If you want to start dropping excess weight, eating less is essential.

The notion that each person needs three meals a day is out-dated, especially for people who are overweight. The fat they carry is an excellent source of energy, and will break down if the body can get into “survival mode.”

The best way to accomplish weight loss is to eat only one meal per day, preferably breakfast or lunch. Eat nothing after 6pm (You may drink all the water you like, and have any other sugar-free beverage, such as tea or coffee. Do not drink any “diet” beverages either).

How it works
When you eat food, your body spends the next 3 to 6 hours breaking down the nutrients and then sending them out to the bloodstream. At the 12-hour mark, the body switches into “survival mode” because no more nutrients are available. As a result, the body begins to break down fat for energy, and this is good.

If you can go an entire day—24 hours—without food, your “survival mode” will shift into high gear and the fat will begin to disappear. You won’t die, and you won’t starve, but yes, you will be hungry. When that happens, drink a big glass of water; it will fill you up and it will temporarily block the hunger cravings.

It takes a strong-willed person to do this, but it’s not impossible. I dropped 30 pounds this way, and I have kept it off.

It’s important to state that, this is a permanent change—once you achieve your weight goal. It may take some months, but after you lose all that weight, you can’t go back to your old unhealthy eating habits. Big mistake! No, this new diet is for life: one meal per day, and no snacking at parties.

You might think that eating fresh vegetables, such as celery, carrots, or lettuce is OK. This is incorrect, because it starts the cycle of digestion all over again, and you won’t lose an ounce.

As Dr. Tony Stearns has often said, eat all the vegetables you like—they won’t cause any weight gain. But the trick is to eat the vegetables with your meal, not as a snack.

Some weight loss aids
There are two health products I use every day. I call them “fat blockers” and “starch blockers.” The real name for the fat blockers are Chitosan, or Liposan—which absorbs fats in the digestive tract and then carry them out of the body, unabsorbed.

Starch blockers are known as “Phase 2” and they are made from white kidney beans. They are especially helpful if you are eating rice, noodles, bread, or anything else starchy—even corn. They will help to prevent the starches from entering your bloodstream and help to keep you fat-free.

Although these products are not available locally, you can certainly find them on the Internet. If you’re serious about shedding some flab, they can help greatly.

Cut out most sugar
A piece of chocolate, or a can of Coke, won’t kill you, nor will a slice of birthday cake. What will negatively impact your health and weight-loss regimen is the amount of sugar you take in. This also includes alcohol, which converts to sugar in the digestive tract.

If you truly want to slim down, avoid anything with sugar, especially soft drinks. If you’re thirsty, drink water. If you want something tastier, then add a squeeze of lemon to the water. This is a very healthful drink and tastes good. You can drink this any time, day or night.

The real problem
The real problem for those who want to lose weight is willpower, or lack of it. It’s so easy to cave in to a buffet full of wonderful food, and then go back for seconds.

Whenever I see a fat person I think, “That person has no will-power.”

You might think, “Well, I can pig out this one time.” No. Sorry. Those days are over. If you’re really determined to shed the flab, it takes courage and self-discipline. Learn to eat a healthy meal, once a day, and then stop.

If you can do it, the health benefits are enormous. If nothing else, you will significantly cut your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and (probably) cancer.

As a friend of mine once observed, “Nothing tastes as good as slim feels.” He was right.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Russ Mason (Special to the Saipan Tribune) Aguilar

Related Posts

0

Ajisen Ramen opens in Garapan

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

Committing to support Heritage Month festivities

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Pearly gate for sale

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

NMPASI seeks new board members

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
  • Ioanes

    To stay healthy takes willpower and guess what: you are the captain of your boat!

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:17 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune