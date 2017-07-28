New formula: $11.5M for NMI schools

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2017

Tag: , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Marianas schools are getting $11.5 million in federal Title IA education funds this year, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) said yesterday. The increase—$4.1 million more over last year—comes from the new funding formula for island schools that Sablan was able to include in the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015.

Students and teachers will have more computers to work with in the schools, as a result of the new money.

The Public School System plans to provide more school-to-work training opportunities for students.

Thirty percent of the $11.5 million is available this month and the remainder in October.

This is the first year that Sablan’s new funding formula kicks in, and the increased funding should now continue every year.

“Increasing federal education funding for the Marianas was my number one goal, when I was sworn in in 2009,” Sablan said. “We were immediately successful with the $44 million in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act school funding. Shortly after we got another $8 million that paid for PSS teachers’ salaries in the dark days of the recession.

“But I always had my eyes set on getting the funding formula for insular areas improved in Title IA of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Because that change is not one time. That change means millions of dollars more for our schools year after year after year.”

It was not until 2015, however, that the Elementary and Secondary Education Act was finally reauthorized, giving Sablan the legislative opportunity he had been looking for.

“I was a member of the Education Committee and for six years I had laid the groundwork, educating other members and number-crunching with Congressional Research Service staff. It was only because of those many years of preparation that we were able to get a change for the insular areas in the Title IA formula.

“In fact, my amendment was the only change allowed in the national system for distributing the Title IA money. Even leading members of the Senate, who tried to get the formula adjusted, could not.”

According to PSS officials, the new money will benefit students and teachers directly by making more iPads and laptops available for their use.

PSS also plans to expand the co-op program, which puts high school students in the workplace. Many are able to secure national certification from the Hotel and Lodging Association through the co-op’s partnership with the Latte Training Academy.

“Another program that PSS will be able to grow is the training for K-3rd grade teachers on how to help students be reading on grade level by the end of third grade,” Sablan explained.

“Third grade is the time when students make the transition from learning to read to reading to learn. So, it is very important that our kids have the strongest possible reading skills at that critical point in their educational careers.”

An expanded wellness and physical education program, focused on making the right food choices and getting 60 minutes of exercise every school day, will also benefit from the new federal money. And PSS plans to fund more student competitions.

“PSS has many plans for the new funding; and, of course, these may change over time,” Congressman Kilili commented. “What is important is that year after year this money is going to be improving the quality of education students in the Marianas receive.

“As those students become adults, the education they have and how they use it is going to make life better for all of us in the Marianas.

“I truly believe that education is the best investment we can make.

“This new funding formula and the increased money it gives us will allow us to invest even more—in our kids today and in a better future for us all.” (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

The journey to justice

Posted On Jul 28 2017
, By

Agents seize arms, docs at CW scam defendant’s house

Posted On Jul 26 2017
, By

Tinian delegation urges PSS to screen contractors

Posted On Jul 25 2017
, By
0

Of 6 drug court participants, 3 dropped

Posted On Jul 24 2017
, By
  • jun

    More computers and more management fees for off island travel.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Community Briefs - July 25, 2017

Posted On Jul 25 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

MINA names winner of marine debris competition

Posted On Jul 19 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SVES to host Open House

Posted On Jul 28 2017

SVES disseminates important info

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Proposal to allow HS students to eat lunch outside cafeteria nixed

Posted On Jul 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

July 28, 2017, 4:11 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 44°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune