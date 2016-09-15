‘New hope’ as 9/11 anniversary commemorated on Rota

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2016

Tag: , , ,

Rota commemorated the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy last Monday as part of the nearly weeklong “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” event hosted by the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.
Despite dark clouds looming in the horizon and roaring winds battering the Benjamin T. Manglona International Airport, retired Sgt. Major Herman M. Atalig brought a new air of hope when he served as guest speaker.
“I see disciplined cadets, I see disciplined firefighters and police. We see a lot of flags out there waving, resembling the freedom. Please join me and let’s give a big round of applause for all the organizers, the police, the cadets, and the firemen,” said Atalig.
Humility and respect came out from the retired U.S. Army veteran and former instructor of the ROTC. Atalig also thanked the hosts of the event, Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to provide the special remarks commemorating the 15th year anniversary of the 9/11. My heart of appreciation goes to Ms. Aubrey [Hocog], the mayor’s project officer, for giving me the opportunity to participate and to the Tan Siu Lin Foundation for sponsoring this auspicious event. It is my hope that we continue this project for many more years to come,” he said.

Atalig expresses that any day is a good day for remembering those who have fallen serving the country. “It’s a beautiful day for Rota to honor the fallen of 9/11. Tonight, on the beautiful and peaceful island of Rota, thousands of miles from the tragic 9/11 tragedy, we are standing proudly and in unity witnessing a hundred flags waving as the sun sets,” he said.

“This is a testament that we will never forget the sacrifice of those that died and served as a reminder that life is too short and that there is no time to hate.”

Atalig reminisced about his time serving the country during the Vietnam War, where he saw people come together in an attempt to restore humanity amidst all the fighting.

“Fifteen years ago was one of the darkest days in American history. We witnessed on TV the destruction of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, which was similar to a war zone. It reminds me of a combat zone in Vietnam, where I hear a lot of screaming, and people helping each other at the risk of their lives.”

Atalig took his speech as a window to honor and remember those who chose to serve and set aside their own personal safety for that of others. “The heroic acts of the police, fire department, doctors, nurses, and civilians demonstrate the core value of courage and humanity during the 9/11. Those memories would never be erased from my mind and the mind of the first responders and of the nation.”Atalig also extended his hopeful aura to those who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“My heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the TSL Foundation for donating the proceeds to help first responders who are experiencing PTSD. The traumatic event of 9/11 resulted in tens of thousands suffering from PTSD. Those suffering from PTSD must know that they are not alone and there is hope for a better tomorrow,” said Atalig.

Closing his speech, Atalig once again offered respect to the everyday heroes of the community, making the CNMI a tranquil paradise to live in. “I would like to salute and honor the Rota Police Department, Fire and EMS, airport police, and our local heroes in the armed forces whose lives are at risk at a daily basis. These heroes continue to stand proud to preserve peace and to protect us from harm’s way. Ensuring that we would never have another 9/11.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

‘Zika hard to differentiate from dengue, chikungunya’

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By
0

Cutting talks about islands’ obesity problem at Rotary

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By
0

McDonald’s donates to business, finance confab

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

Latest YOSI: Solomon Islands’ youth driving change

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2016, 9:14 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:19 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune