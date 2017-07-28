New law limits number of shooting ranges, galleries

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2017

Tag: , , ,

Acting governor Arnold I. Palacios signed into law Wednesday a law that limits the number of shooting galleries and shooting ranges to one per senatorial district.

Public Law 20-03 mandates only one shooting gallery license per senatorial district.

There are currently no shooting galleries or shooting ranges on Rota, one shooting range but no shooting gallery on Tinian, and one shooting gallery, one shooting range, and one pistol range—under the control of the Department of Public Safety—on Saipan.

The original bill, Senate Bill 20-14 HD1, cited the mass shooting in Kannat Tabla in 2009, when a Chinese national went on a shooting spree that injured nine people and killed five.

The bill states that shooting galleries and shooting ranges are not allowed to operate without a license while limiting the establishments of one each per island.

The new law states that licenses would be denied if a “… convicted felon or a corporation in which a convicted felon is serving on the board of directors or is an executive officer.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

HANMI occupancy at 91 pct. in June

Posted On Jul 19 2017
, By

HANMI occupancy at 91 pct. in June

Posted On Jul 19 2017
, By

‘One-strike rule’ eyed for law enforcers

Posted On Jul 18 2017
, By

Sprint to pass FY 2018 budget begins

Posted On Jul 14 2017
, By
  • deoppressolibres

    This should also mandate that NO CW or non US Cit. is allowed to be employed in such a facility.
    Al;so that no Govt. employee, political employee, or elecfted official and their family member are allowed to own operate or lease such facilities for at least a term of ten after them or a family member has any involvement or interaction with the Govt.

  • jun

    Great job Senator Cruz.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Community Briefs - July 25, 2017

Posted On Jul 25 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

MINA names winner of marine debris competition

Posted On Jul 19 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SVES to host Open House

Posted On Jul 28 2017

SVES disseminates important info

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Proposal to allow HS students to eat lunch outside cafeteria nixed

Posted On Jul 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

July 28, 2017, 1:34 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 44°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune