New law limits number of shooting ranges, galleries

Acting governor Arnold I. Palacios signed into law Wednesday a law that limits the number of shooting galleries and shooting ranges to one per senatorial district.

Public Law 20-03 mandates only one shooting gallery license per senatorial district.

There are currently no shooting galleries or shooting ranges on Rota, one shooting range but no shooting gallery on Tinian, and one shooting gallery, one shooting range, and one pistol range—under the control of the Department of Public Safety—on Saipan.

The original bill, Senate Bill 20-14 HD1, cited the mass shooting in Kannat Tabla in 2009, when a Chinese national went on a shooting spree that injured nine people and killed five.

The bill states that shooting galleries and shooting ranges are not allowed to operate without a license while limiting the establishments of one each per island.

The new law states that licenses would be denied if a “… convicted felon or a corporation in which a convicted felon is serving on the board of directors or is an executive officer.”