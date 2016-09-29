New officer-in-charge of Marine Corps Activity Guam

DEDEDO, Guam—Col. Brent W. Bien assumed the duties of officer-in-charge of Marine Corps Activity Guam from Col. Philip J. Zimmerman this morning.

Bien, a native of Laramie, Wyoming, was commissioned in 1991 and trained as a Naval Aviator for the AH-1W Cobra. In his career, he was deployed in support of operations in Bosnia/Herzegovina, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has served as a Forward Air Controller and Company Commander for 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, Operations Officer for Marine Aircraft Group 26, and Commanding Officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 located at Marine Corps Air Station, New River. Some of his staff assignments include Plans Officer at the National Airborne Operations Center, Assistant Chief of Staff G-7 for Marine Corps Installations East, and Fires and Effects Coordinator and Air officer for II Marine Expeditionary Force before his most recent assignment to Guam as the officer-in-charge of MCAG.

“The establishment of a Marine Corps Base on Guam is one of the most important missions for the Marine Corps right now,” Bien explained. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and I’m both humbled and excited to be a part of this endeavor, working side by side with the community to get this done.”

Zimmerman is scheduled to retire in December after 29 years of service in the United States Marine Corps.

MCAG was formed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, headquartered in Hawaii, to facilitate the build-up and re-introduction of Marine Forces to the region. The Officer-In-Charge is the United States Marine Corps’ representative to the territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of Mariana Islands.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

