Next Top Chef registration open

Posted on Oct 10 2016

Members of the CNMI Next Top Chef organizing committee meet at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan on Oct. 4, 2016, to plan for the Nov. 2 fundraising event. Proceeds of the event will benefit Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation. (Contributed Photo)

The CNMI Next Top Chef competition slated for Nov. 2, 2016, is now registering interested chefs, cooks, and interested community members for the event on Nov. 2, 2016, at Saipan World Resort. Top prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $300 for third.

This year’s competition, the 4th Top Chef organized by charitable organization Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation, will feature 12 chef teams in a “chopped”-style competition live on-stage at the Royal Taga Ballroom of Saipan World Resort in three rounds: appetizers, main entrée, and dessert. The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands is jointly organizing the event this year with EVM.

Entry forms are available from EVM at emptyvesselministry@gmail.com or at their office on Middle Road, Gualo Rai. Entry is $50 and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We strongly encourage interested individuals to register as soon as possible, as we will be having a chefs meeting very soon to discuss the required local produce that will be used in each course, as well as the rules and procedures,” said Fiesta Resort F&B director Das Krishnan, who is overseeing chefs on the organizing committee. “This year’s event is going to be even more exciting than ever, and we want to support every chef in giving them the opportunity to shine at this year’s event, all for a worthy cause.”

Individuals who support Empty Vessel by purchasing a ticket to CNMI Next Top Chef will be able to attend the live competition, sample 20 diverse hors d’oeuvres prepared by HANMI-member hotels, and participate in wine tasting and a raffle drawing. Tickets are $35/person, and ticket sales will begin next week.

“EVM appreciates HANMI members and the committee for hosting our meetings on a weekly basis in planning the event. We thank as well the contestants and sponsors for being part of the event,” said EVM director Rose Smith. “We are looking forward to an exciting and fun event, and we are forever grateful.”

Sponsors and supporters include: Best Sunshine International, Ltd., Bridge Capital, Current CNMI, Triple J Saipan Inc., Mariana Resort & Spa, T Galleria, Hyatt Regency Saipan, IT& E, Marianas Variety, Northern Marianas Trades Institute, Pacifica Insurance, Pacific Trading, Saipan Tribune, KKMP, Kagman High School, and Joeten Supermarket.

Corporations and individuals interested in donating to the event may contact EVM at (670) 235-2340 or (670) 287-0426. All proceeds will benefit Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation.

