NIMO rules Labor Day v-ball tourney

By
|
Posted on Sep 05 2016

Tag: , , ,

NIMO’s Ben Olopai leaps for a spike during the second set of their title game against DPS in the CNMI Labor Day Indoor Volleyball Tournament held Friday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Northern Islands Mayor’s Office bagged the championship in the CNMI Labor Day Indoor Volleyball Tournament held last week at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

NIMO topped the 14-team competition after sweeping Department of Public Safety in the last Friday’s finale, 25-22, 25-22. Ben Olopai and Freddie Pelisamen’s powerful spikes off Valentino Taisacan’s good setup jobs allowed NIMO to close out the title match early. NIMO, with its unbeaten record in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, needed to win only once in the finals to rule the tournament that started last Wednesday.

NIMO went on to wrap up the finals right in Game 1 with the towering Olopai scoring the last two points for the winning squad. His return, which DPS anticipated to be a strong kill, turned out to be a tap with the ball dropping in front at an unguarded spot, moving NIMO within a point of taking the championship, 24-21. The high-leaping Pelisamen then attempted to end the match when he soared high near the net off a toss from Taisacan, but the former’s spike was too strong and went off the sideline.

Pelisamen’s error kept DPS’ hopes alive, but not for long, as after a couple of returns, Taisacan set up Olopai for a spike. This time, the ball was in, dropping to the center of the backline with no DPS defender to receive it.

NIMO, aside from its finals win over DPS, recorded four other victories in the playoffs. It notched its first triumph over the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs and then downed Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation to advance to the third round of the winner’s bracket. The U.S. District Court was NIMO’s next victim, while a victory over Commonwealth Utilities Corp. gave the eventual champion the first finals ticket and the twice-to-beat advantage that went with it.

CUC, which arranged a meeting with NIMO for the first finals berth after topping DPS, 25-19, 25-21, dropped to the loser’s bracket. CUC and DPS went on to collide anew for the last finals seat. DPS prevailed over Northern Marianas College and U.S. District Court to remain in contention and challenge CUC for a ride to the finals. DPS managed to deny CUC’s another attempt to make it to the title game after registering a 25-19, 25-18 victory, before the former fell short in the finals against NIMO.

NIMO, besides the trio or Olopai, Taisacan, and Pelisamen, had eight other players on its roster. The list includes Ben Pelisamen, T.J. Eina, Nicole Saurez, Nish Wabol, Kimo Olopai, Meyer Jerome, Josiah Aldan, and Shiney Pelisamen.

Meanwhile, other participating teams in the three-day tournament were Department of Public Lands, Department of Fire and Emergency Management System, Bureau of Environmental & Coastal Quality, Commonwealth Ports Authority, Department of Corrections, Department of Public Works, and the Legislature.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

