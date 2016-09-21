NMA cross country series to start next month

Runners head out to the course during the first leg of last year’s NMA All Schools Cross Country Series held at the CPA Airport Field. (Ferdie De La Torre)

Local athletics action will resume next month as Northern Marianas Athletics holds a series of cross country races.

NMA will have the first leg of the 2016 All Schools Cross Country Series on Oct. 8 at the CPA Airport Field, beginning at 4pm. For the second leg set for Oct. 15, student-runners will proceed to the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe for the start at 7am, while they will return to the CPA Airport Field for the third leg scheduled for Oct. 22.

To culminate the series, NMA will have the 2016 All Schools Cross Country Championships, which will also take place at the CPA Airport Field on Nov. 5, beginning at 3pm. All races are for elementary, middle school, and high school students.

After the cross country event, NMA will have two more competitions for the 2016 season. First up is the 33rd Annual Turkey Trot Run, which is set for Nov. 24. The 4.2-mile trek to Mt. Tapochao will have a start time of 6am and winners will be categorized in age groups (U12, U18, Open, 40 to 59 and over 50). Entry fees are $5 for youth and $10 for adult runners.

For its last event of the year, NMA will host the 35th Annual Christmas Island Relay. Teams participating in the race from Pacific Islands Club in San Antonio to the Last Command Post in Marpi should have five runners with at least one runner over the age of 40, a female, or in the U16 age group. The event also has a competition for a solo runner.

NMA is looking to have the 13.7-mile race either on Dec. 17 or Dec. 31 and registration fee is $25.

For more information about these races, contact NMA coach Elias Rangamar at 287-6347 or via email at eli_rang@yahoo.com or NMA secretary general Robin Sapong at 287-9037 or via email at rsapong@gmail.com.

Rangamar nears completion of coaching course
Meanwhile, Rangamar is on the final two days of the CECS Level III Sprints/Hurdles Course he is attending in Australia.

The course is being held in Townsville, Queensland and is conducted by former Australia national coach Fletcher McEwen. Rangamar is among the 16 people taking up the course, which focused on high speed running, acceleration, start, hurdles, and relays for the practical part of the seminar.

For the classroom sessions, Rangamar and company are learning about biomechanics, physiology, communication, anatomy, injury prevention, coaching theory, techniques, speed, strength, endurance, and, and planning

At the end of the course, every participant will undergo written and oral exams, according to the organizing Oceania Athletics Association.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

