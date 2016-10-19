NMC hosts Student Success seminar

Extension aide Rose Castro gives a presentation to college students on Oct. 18, 2016. (Michael T. Santos)

The Northern Marianas College hosted another Student Success Series on Oct. 18, 2016, this time with the topic, “Balancing Your Health & Wellness.”

The Cooperative Research Education and Extension Service hosted the seminar, with extension aides Jesse Deleon Guerrero and Rose Castro doing the presentation.

“We want to help educate them [students] about eating healthy, being physically active, and knowing that there are certain kinds of services we provide for free to them in case they need it,” Deleon Guerrero said. “We help these college students knowing they are very busy throughout their schedules so that is why we also introduce a simple recipe for them to learn that is easy to make, not only for them, but also for their family.”

Deleon Guerrero said the success series tends to be more frequent in certain months but occurs throughout the entire school year. “We’ve been doing this [success series] every semester with our department, CREES, and rotate, depending on the topic, with Ms. Theresa.”

The success series is generally managed by the counselor’s office in NMC under counselors Theresa Worswick and Joan Torres.

One attendee, Isaac Tenorio, said, “I thought it was pretty useful. To be honest, this was my first time attending but I really feel like I can use what I learned in my daily life.”

CREES would also like to extend invitations to their Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program for free classes and it is open not only to students but to every resident of the CNMI.

The EFNEP is composed of nutrition education lessons that help youth and families with young children learn about food, and how to get more for their money at the grocery store. Some of the things they teach include making healthy choices for the whole family, preparing delicious and safe food, and making money and food stamps go further.

For more information, contact Rose Castro at rose.castro@marianas.edu, Jesse Deleon Guerrero at jesse.deleonguerrero@marianas.edu, or call (670) 237-6841.(Michael T. Santos)

