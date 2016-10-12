NMI biz alliance to tap lobby group

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2016

Tag: , , ,

Local business leaders formed the non-profit corporation Northern Marianas Business Alliance to tap the services of D.C. Consultants, which in return would help the CNMI push the provisions that they want Congress to change.

Saipan Chamber of Commerce secretary Alex Sablan said the NMBA is an organization that was set up to explain to the businesses and companies that employ workers under the CW-1 program that they need D.C. Consultants’ help.

“It is going to cost us a bit of money and we’re soliciting for support. We need D.C. Consultants so that the provisional changes that [the CNMI government and businesses] worked on would push forward,” said Sablan.

NMBA is different from the Chamber and the Strategic Economic Development Council. “The basic goal of [NMBA] is to take what the SEDC gives and pursue legislation in the U.S. Congress,” added Sablan.

Bob Jones is the NMBA chair with Gloria Cavanagh as secretary-treasurer, and Chamber president Velma Palacios and Society for Human Resources Management-NMI Chapter head Josephine Mesta as representatives. Richard Pierce is the executive director.

Having the CNMI part of the CW-1 process, increasing the cap to 18,000, and an extension of the transition program from 2019 to 2029 are some of the provisions that the CNMI government and businesses are pushing for Congress to amend.

Sablan said the main focus is transitioning the local workforce to other U.S. worker visa types. He said the CNMI is just recovering from a 12-year recession and had been working with limited resources since 2014.

D.C. Consultants would help the CNMI convince Congress to have some of the provisions in place. “We just want to reinstate what was taken from us since we weren’t prepared before. That’s why the U.S. Congress made the decision for us.”

“We will be needing financial support to get this done. In order to maintain our position and keep pressuring Congress on the changes that we need. We will be needing a significant amount of money,” added Sablan.

He said Gov. Ralph DLG Torres had laid out the same provisions during their 902 talks with the federally-appointed group led by Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas Esther Kia’ana.

“One thing is very clear, many of the provisions that we suggested, probably about 12, all have an impact on the 11 to 12 million illegals in the U.S. So action in those provisions would give us some relief.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Govt said to be finalizing public transport system for Saipan

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By
1

NMI contributed 6 typhoon names

Posted On Oct 11 2016
, By

Changing alliances

Posted On Oct 11 2016
, By

Island’s newest restaurant, Surf Club, officially opens

Posted On Oct 11 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 11, 2016, 8:41 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 7:59 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune