NMI contributed 6 typhoon names

By
|
Posted on Oct 11 2016

Tag: , , ,
Weather Forecast Office in Guam warning coordination meteorologist Charles “Chip” Guard facilitates a workshop to the members of the CNMI media last week at the CNMI Office of Homeland Security Emergency Management. (Jon Perez)

Weather Forecast Office in Guam warning coordination meteorologist Charles “Chip” Guard facilitates a workshop to the members of the CNMI media last week at the CNMI Office of Homeland Security Emergency Management. (Jon Perez)

A uniformed typhoon naming system by the World Meteorological Organization had been in place since Jan. 1, 2000, with the CNMI contributing six names, one of which was already retired. The organization designated the Japan Meteorological Agency as the Regional Specialized Meteorological Center that distributes advisories, information, and warnings in the region.

The naming system was adopted in the Typhoon Committee meeting’s 31st session in Manila, the Philippines, for international navigation in the Western North Pacific and South Chine Sea regions. The JMA is responsible in naming typhoons based on the arrangement and names submitted by the 14 nations in the region.

The CNMI had contributed six on the list of 140 names submitted by Cambodia, China, the Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, North Korea, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Warning coordination meteorologist Charles “Chip” Guard of the Weather Forecast Office in Guam said the CNMI contributed Francisco (2013); Higos which means fig in Chamorro (2002, 2008, and 2015); Maria (2006); Matmo (2014); Roke (2011); and Vicente (2005 and 2012).

Vicente was retired in 2012 after leaving a combined damage cost of $332,480,000 affecting China, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The name Lan replaced Vicente on the international list.

Guard, who was on Saipan last week for a media workshop, said a typhoon name is retired if it costs a lot of damage, causes a high number of fatalities, and if the country that made the contribution requests the WMO, through JMA, for its retirement.

WMO members then vote on the request of retirement in the next annual meeting and if adopted, the country has to submit five new names. The members would then vote on which of the new names would be used to replace the one that was retired.
 
EOC information plans

Joey C. Dela Cruz, the Emergency Operations Center manager of the CNMI Office of Homeland Security Emergency Management, said they have other plans to disseminate information faster. “Here in the CNMI we don’t have a mass notification system other than the media [newspaper, radio, and television] pushing out information to the general public.”

CNMI radio stations put out weather bulletin based on the information they receive from the authorities while newspapers, the Saipan Tribune and the Marianas Variety, post updates online and on their social media accounts.

Dela Cruz said last week’s media workshop is part of their campaign on how to release information like typhoon warnings to prepare the public. “An informed public would be better prepared. This is the start of educational campaign and outreach program.”

He said the National Weather Service in Guam, through Guard, would provide more workshops and classes as part of their partnership.

“Currently we are developing a joint typhoon readiness and catastrophic planning to update the emergency operations plan as well,” Dela Cruz added.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Changing alliances

Posted On Oct 11 2016
, By

Island’s newest restaurant, Surf Club, officially opens

Posted On Oct 11 2016
, By

EPA awards over $6.4M to NMI for water infra projects

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By
0

‘Bisita Luta’ draws crowds

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 10, 2016, 10:29 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 8:00 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune