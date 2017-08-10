NMI govt wants to fine Castle Projects

By
|
Posted on Aug 10 2017

Although Castle Projects (CNMI) LLC had already obtained a certificate of occupancy from the Department of Public Works for one of the buildings in Tanapag, the CNMI government still intends to impose a fine on the company for alleged violations.

Assistant attorney general Matthew Pugh, counsel for acting DPW Building Safety official Casiano M. Bostre, informed the court about the government’s position on Monday.

This prompted Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio to refer the case to mediation.

Castle Projects owns the renovated former Top Fashion Garment that housed construction workers, including illegal aliens, for Imperial Pacific International LLC’s casino project in Garapan.

Michael Dotts, counsel for Castle Projects, said there is no date for the mediation yet and he is unsure how much of a fine the CNMI wants to impose.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was still trying to get commentsh from Pugh.

Dotts said the case was filed because Castle Projects lacked a permit for one building.

The lawyer said Castle Project had, in fact, applied for the permit before the case was filed, and then quickly obtained the permit.

“For these reasons there should not be any fine, but we will see what the CNMI has to say when we go to mediation,” he said.

Bostre filed a court action early this year against Castle Projects for allegedly housing a number of construction workers at the renovated building despite two notices of violation issued by DPW.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

